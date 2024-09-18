Why These Innovators Are Concerned About a Power Grid Crisis

In an era of extreme weather and AI demand, tech and policy experts at the Fast Company Innovation Festival discuss how to create a resilient grid.

A once in 1,000-year event lashed coastal North Carolina this week, dumping 18 inches of rain in just 12 hours. The storm knocked out power for close to 40,000 Duke Energy customers in the Tar Heel state as of early Tuesday morning. Experts on a panel at the 2024 Fast Company Innovation Festival said it is just more evidence of the fragility of the U.S. power grid and the need to shore it up with resilient and renewable energy.

“It’s often talked about as a looming energy crisis–as if it’s in the future. And the reality is the crisis is happening today,” said Brian Melka, president and CEO of Rehlko, formerly Kohler Energy, a company that manufactures home, industrial, and powertrain energy equipment. “We have an increasing amount of demand, we have aging infrastructure and we have weather related events that are causing more power outages than ever.”

Melka, who at the start of the panel announced Kohler Energy’s rebrand to Rehlko, added that the U.S. is on course in 2024 to have 40 weather events that cost at least $1 billion or more each. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tallied 20 already this year. Lesley Jantarasami, managing director of the Energy Program at the Bipartisan Policy Center, added that there has been a rise across the board in extreme weather and natural disaster events ranging from storms and flooding to wildfires. But it isn’t just natural disasters that are stressing the grid. The soaring demands of data centers, powering massive artificial intelligence models, and the increasing onshoring of clean energy manufacturing facilities are stressing America’s grid too, The Washington Post reported. Jantarasami said it is the job of policymakers to “catalyze the ingenuity” of the private sector that is needed to solve these problems.

“How do we help facilitate more technologies that can address these stresses on the grid? That can include things from power generation all the way to the types of infrastructure that we need to build out to modernize our grid and to create more resiliency within the system,” she said.

Generators are one solution that Rehlko offers for grid shortcomings. The company says it has a growing selection of options, including diesel generators that can also run on hydrotreated vegetable oil and a hydrogen fuel cell power system. Melka said Rehlko’s products will still be relevant in the future when more of the grid is powered by renewables, given the intermittent nature of some of the sources including wind and solar. Las Vegas-based data center designer and operator Switch, meanwhile, offers a different approach. The company has committed to powering all of its North American data centers on renewable energy. Alise Porto, the company’s SVP of power and sustainability, said longer term the company is eyeing nuclear innovations, including next-generation small modular reactors. Switch isn’t alone: Nuclear has become a real option for major tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle that are looking to meet rising energy needs.

Jantarasami emphasized that many carbon-free energy solutions require upfront investment, but that there are tools like grants, tax credits, and incentives that can encourage companies to create them.