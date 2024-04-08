Why We’re All Still Waiting for the EV Future

Recent challenges at Tesla and in the entire EV industry have prompted questions about when sales will take off.

On a rainy April Wednesday, New York City’s Javits Center was buzzing with life–all one million square feet dedicated to the New York International Auto Show. The number of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electrics on the auto show floor has grown steadily in recent years and in 2024 made up roughly half of the models on display. Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, says what’s coming down the road is mostly electric.

“Hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles are really starting to dominate the show floor,” he says.

Historic U.S. legislation is responsible for some of the change. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 dramatically expanded tax credits and incentives to support the production of EVs and EV charging infrastructure, while the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act invested $7.5 billion in EV charging to ensure high-speed chargers are located “no less than every 50 miles along America’s major roads.” Some $178 billion of private investment has also been committed to EV manufacturing facilities through April 1, 2024, with $130 billion of it announced since the passage of the infrastructure bill, according to data from Atlas Public Policy. These initiatives have helped stimulate EV sales, which rose from 3.2 percent of total U.S. auto industry sales in 2021 to 7.6 percent in 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book. While the number of EVs sold in 2023 exceeded one million for the first time, the rate of growth slowed last year.

The EV industry has also experienced a number of bumps in the road in 2024. In January, the rental car giant Hertz announced plans to sell at least 20,000 of its EV fleet to replace with gas-powered vehicles, years after striking high-profile agreements to purchase EVs from GM, Tesla, and Polestar. The company cited higher expenses related to collision and damage repairs for the vehicles.

Last week, Tesla–the leader in U.S. EV sales–reported first-quarter sales that rattled the industry. Tesla delivered 386,810 vehicles in Q1 2024, an 8.5 percent drop compared with the same period last year. The decline came in spite of a series of cost cuts at the company that were intended to stimulate consumer purchasing. Part of the drop can likely be attributed to more automakers stepping into the EV space. Tesla vehicles accounted for 65 percent of total EV sales in 2022 before falling to 55 percent in 2023.

Sean Tucker, senior editor at automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, says the concern over EVs is overblown and that sales will likely continue to grow as the industry addresses concerns about charging infrastructure and cost.

“There’s always a period when the early adopters jump in, excited, and then everybody else has to be talked into it,” Tucker says. “We’re starting to approach that point, but that’s not necessarily a problem.” While Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and more have scaled back EV plans after many automakers set bold targets to pivot over time to all-electric lineups, these automakers haven’t officially changed their long-term targets. Instead, some have ramped up production of hybrids or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to ease the transition for consumers.

In March, the Environmental Protection Agency released new limitations on tailpipe emissions that govern vehicle models manufactured between 2027 and 2032. Compliance with the new standard will be fleet-wide, meaning manufacturers can continue to sell internal combustion engine vehicles or hybrid vehicles as long as they also sell enough cleaner vehicles to offset those emissions. The EPA estimated that the update could result in EVs making up 35 to 56 percent of total vehicle sales by 2032, depending on how many hybrids are sold.

“Over the next few years, we’re likely to see hybrid sales really surge,” says Tucker, adding that the three main barriers standing in the way of broader EV adoption are price, charging anxiety, and range. The average transaction price paid for an EV dipped 12.8 percent year-over-year in February 2024, but EVs “remain priced above mainstream non-luxury vehicles by nearly 19 percent,” according to a report from Kelley Blue Book parent company Cox Automotive. Tesla started slashing its prices in January 2023 in an effort to woo consumers. Tucker says EVs will eventually reach price parity with internal combustion engine vehicles, thanks in part to manufacturing improvements. The Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits have been crucial in encouraging adoption of EVs, but few vehicle models currently qualify because of stringent requirements related to mineral sourcing and battery manufacturing. Still, Kate Whitefoot, associate professor of engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, expects the number of EVs that qualify for the subsidies to “significantly increase in the future.”

When it comes to range, the distance an EV can drive on a single charge has continued to improved over time. In 2023, the median range of new EV models reached a record 270 miles, up from 257 miles in 2022. Charging needs will become less pressing as that range rises, but for now, anxiety about charging remains a significant barrier to broader adoption. Whereas many EV owners charge their vehicles at home, the Department of Energy stated public charging is still crucial for those without home access as well as for longer-distance travel. In 2023, there were 64,187 EV charging stations with 175,575 ports, according to the Department of Energy, a roughly 180 percent increase from 2018.

While the quantity of charging stations has increased, the distribution of them remains uneven. And even when drivers can find a station, many have functionality problems. A study from J.D. Power found that 20 percent of EV owners reported being unable to charge when arriving at a charging station because of lines or dysfunctional chargers. In 2023, a reporter from The Wall Street Journal visited 120 non-Tesla EV chargers in Los Angeles and found that 27 percent of them were out of order. In September 2023, the Biden administration announced $100 million to repair and replace any existing but nonfunctional charging equipment, but there are also startups stepping into the space to solve the problem.

New York-based charging startup Voltpost, which closed a $3.6 million seed round of funding over the summer, aims to make curbside charging widely available in U.S. cities by retrofitting streetlights into level two charging stations, which are capable of charging an EV to 80 percent within four to 10 hours. The company conducted pilot projects in New York City and in Detroit, but CEO and co-founder Jeff Prosserman aspires to service smaller cities, too.

“Main Street USA needs charging access just as much as New York City. And by being able to provide a scalable and cost-effective solution that can be quickly deployed, we can be servicing people in a small town of a few hundred or a few thousand,” he says. Prosserman says the startup has already considered maintenance and repairs by designing its chargers to be “modular and upgradable,” as well as maintaining a dashboard to monitor charger health and quickly dispatch a technician in the event that repairs are needed. This sort of charging, Prosserman says, requires a change in thinking on the part of a vehicle owner from darting off to a gas station when a tank is nearing empty, to charging a vehicle a little at a time whenever the opportunity presents.

“That same way you plug in your cellphone maybe in the middle of the day to go from 50 to 60 percent charge and you don’t really think about it and go off for the rest of the day–that’s kind of where we see the EV charging sector evolving into,” he says.