Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

I tend to think that more of something that can kill people is rarely a good thing.

But please, I'm not here to persuade you that it's possible to grow up in a country where almost no one has a gun. (Even though I did.)

Instead, please consider that the CEOs of 145 companies this week wrote to the Senate begging the lawmakers to do something about gun violence.

One of the signees to this letter, Fundera founder Jared Hecht, told my colleague Cameron Albert-Deitch:

This is not a political statement whatsoever. I simply want to live in a country where, as a business leader, I don't have to worry about our employees, customers, and partners becoming statistics of gun violence. For all intents and purposes, we are well behind the curve relative to other countries, and for far too long we have been reading the same headlines about mass shootings over and over again. This is not normal. It is a solved problem elsewhere, and something must change and it must change now.

Of course, a business leader knows that their own employees could easily be affected.

These leaders, though, are often parents too. So Hecht added:

On a personal level, I have two young children and I want them to be able to grow up in a world where they don't have to live in fear of gun violence in school, the playground, a grocery store, or at a fair.

It's worth, then, considering the future.

What is it like for children to grow up having to participate in active shooter drills?

How might their temperament be affected, even permanently?

Next, please consider that some believe the best way to prevent school shootings is to arm teachers.

Some of those may even be people in power.

Two sons of educators, Niraj Zaveri and Justin Ebert, decided to use their powers to question that.

Their powers involve being creative directors in an ad agency. (Disclosure: I gave Zaveri his first ad agency job. At the turn of the century.)

What they've created to get people to stop and think about armed teachers isn't for faint minds.

It's an ad that asks the viewer to put themselves into the mind and heart of a teacher who's been armed.

She knows all her children. She cares for each.

Could it be that, at some point in the near future, she might have to kill one of them?

Zaveri and Ebert told me:

We know first-hand how much our moms cared for the kids they taught. They became like extended families. And while we both agree that something needs to be done to stop these tragedies, asking teachers to be able to pull the trigger on a student they're supposed to care for every day seems ludicrous -- and impossible. Yet this is a solution that's been seriously considered in government.

This is their personal project.

They created the hashtag #NotInOurClass in the hope that more and more momentum can be built behind what they see as a terrible problem.

They admit they don't have a solution, but simply wish for the same sort of world as Hecht -- one in which kids don't grow up fearing a shooting in their own schools.

Zaveri and Ebert say their ad isn't anti-gun.

They're merely sure about one thing:

Putting guns in the hands of teachers and teaching them how to kill isn't the solution.

Can ads like this get people to pay attention? Can they focus thought on what is being proposed?

Can they do anything to change American minds, so many of which appear deeply entrenched along socio-political lines?

I suppose you have to hope for one mind being changed. And then that mind changing one more.