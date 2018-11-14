Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

No, I don't think five-year-old boys are always great fun to be around.

But perhaps you do.

And perhaps you understand that five-year-old boys are fascinated by scary things. Because they find them less scary than you do.

Especially when they're stuffed. (The scary things, not the boys.)

Put yourself, therefore, in the shoes of Nicole Fritz's five-year-old son.

He was going with his family on a trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town in South Africa.

Fritz's son had just been given a toy National Geographic python for his birthday. His grandmother thought he'd like it.

He likes it. Indeed, he likes it so much he took it in his hand luggage.

As Fritz tells it on Twitter, a security officer at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport didn't like it.

This is the soft toy python taken from my son by @Airports_ZA . He is heartbroken. It was his fifth birthday present, given only last week, from his grandmother. pic.twitter.com/1nqHHlF2im -- Nicole Fritz (@Nicole_Fritz) November 10, 2018

Why might the security officer have done this?

Might they have been afraid of Snakes On A Plane II occurring?

We're all afraid of that coming to pass, surely.

Fritz, executive director of non-profit organization Freedom Under Law, told South Africa's Sunday Times:

He keeps asking where it is and when we're going to pick it up. We said that it's with the pilot and has gone on a trip.

It seems that Fritz's son had put the snake around his neck while going through security.

This may have displeased the officious types.

Fritz told the Times that she attempted to discover what law her son had broken.

The security officer "couldn't show it to me and called someone on speakerphone, who told me that this was the case but, again, couldn't tell me what the regulation was."

It was too late to check the snake, says Fritz. It seems, therefore, that it ended up in the trash, there to scare discarded sandwiches, water bottles and moldy chewing gum.

Airports Company South Africa seems reluctant to comment on the matter, perhaps feeling snake-bitten by the publicity.

Fritz tweeted that she got this explanation:

The justification from @Airports_ZA is that it is a replica but as you can tell only a half-wit would mistake it for the real thing. It looks only like what it is-- a child's plush toy.

One might have thought a touch of discretion could have been exercised.

Put the snake through the X-Ray machine, just to check that it didn't have nefarious intentions, for example.