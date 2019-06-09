Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

I admit I was looking for a little good news.

At least something to warm the spirits in a world torn asunder.

You see, the day began with a high-powered European business type sending me an article entitled: Why Is Natural Wine So Divisive?

Honestly, if even natural wine is tearing us apart, what's left?

And then I stumbled upon a tale that made me think there still lurk decent humans.

The story, from a couple of weeks ago, is a simple one.

Two-year-old Logan Moore has a condition called hypotonia, which affects the tone and strength of his muscles.

He needs a walker to help train his gait.

His parents, Christian and Justin, fearing that their insurance company wouldn't pay for such a thing, decided to find a cheaper way to build one.

They did what so many resourceful people do in times of need.

They went on YouTube.

There, they found a video showing how to make a walker from cheap materials.

The next step, quite naturally, was to go to Home Depot to find the materials.

As Fox 5 reports, things took an interesting turn once they talked to Home Depot's customer service staff.

You remember customer service, don't you?

It still exists here and there, where here is a long way from there.

It certainly exists at the Home Depot in Cedartown, Georgia.

No sooner had the Moores explained their need than the staff got together to help.

Now, when I say help, I mean they not only advised on the materials, as many Home Depot staff often do.

They also built the walker.

Joe Ritchie, the store manager, explained what happened, after he'd grasped the YouTube video's essentials:

I figured out that we had everything we needed. I told them to go get ice cream and come back in an hour and we'd have it built for them.

No, not every Home Depot would have done this.

And certainly not every Home Depot would have bothered not only to make it, but to put Logan's name on it.

Yet occasionally, just occasionally, it's worth honoring someone doing what used to be called the right thing. Or even simply going out of their way to help.

Home Depot hasn't always been known for its generosity to employees who are trying to do (what seems like) the right thing.

Yet here, the staff didn't even charge for the materials or the labor.

Perhaps it was Christian Moore who put it most succinctly:

You don't see a lot of that generosity much these days.

The modern world has turned sharing into a word that means posting online.

People often don't feel like being charitable unless they get something back in return.

For example, a bench named after them.

Yet here were just three humans needing help and another group of humans going beyond what anyone could have imagined.