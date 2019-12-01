Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Customer service has its supposed rules.

Employees are supposed to be polite. They're supposed to be helpful. They're supposed to please customers.

It's hard, though, to make all this sincere.

It involves verbal communication. It involves a certain body language. Too often, it can come across as fake.

Which is why I'm moved by the story of a McDonald's employee who tried something a little different to please his customers.

Cody Bondarchuk lives in Edmonton, Canada.

He says he worked at McDonald's for two and a half years. Just a couple of weeks ago, he offered a heartwarming -- or, depending on your perspective, alarming -- admission:

I worked at McDonald's for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made.

And he went and admitted it in the world's town square, Twitter.

Ours isn't an age of generosity.

It is, however, one of protest.

Was this a one-man stand against the McMan?

You often hear stories about people missing a nugget or a thing of fries or sauce packs, so my coworkers and I wanted to do something to make people smile.

But what about being caught? Bondarchuk told CTV News:

It was really easy to overfill them without it looking weird when it was on the delivery line, and of course there are no cameras on the kitchen line.

I can feel two camps instantly forming.

There will be -- and already are -- hordes who admire Bondarchuk's gesture.

His tweet has already enjoyed 900,000 likes.

He's already been dubbed the Robin Hood of Nuggets.

I fear, though, that America's CFOs will rise up as one and accuse him of abusing his position and committing McLarceny.

It's a fascinating conundrum, isn't it?

How many restaurants have you been to where your server offers a little extra in order to please you -- and, well, to achieve a higher tip?

The generous pour of average Sauvignon Blanc, for example. Or the item that mysteriously doesn't appear on your check.

Are they thieves, too?

Moreover, if Bondarchuk's tale is true -- and I've no reason to believe it isn't -- did his franchise owner not notice that there was a slight discrepancy between McNuggets sold and McNuggets paid for?

One might have imagined it would be a little obvious if, as Bondarchuk paints it, other employees were equally generous.

Did customers even notice and say thank you? Bondarchuk said on Twitter:

The location was mostly drive-thru so not that I can remember, but I'd like to imagine they went home, saw the extra nug, and smiled a little.

Naturally, I contacted McDonald's to ask for its considered view and will update should I receive a nugget of a response.

Of course, clever franchisees try and account for waste in their calculations.

Perhaps, then, this McDonald's made enough money to make the franchisee happy.

I can imagine, though, that many simply admire the gesture's very quietude.