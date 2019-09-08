Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Have you given up?

Have you decided simply to roll with whatever technology demands of you, just so you can save a few seconds of your life?

How close are you to allowing your favorite brands to insert a chip into your brain, so that they can know instantly what you're feeling?

I only wonder because I'm still reeling from Amazon's latest customer-focused wheeze.

It's disturbing enough when you waft into one of the company's Go stores, as I did not so long ago.

These are the stores with no cashiers and plenty of cameras.

The technology doesn't merely serve to make things easier for you. It's there to disorient you, so that you forget a little of where you are and how much you're really spending.

But you knew Amazon wouldn't stop there. It won't stop even when it has its chip in your brain.

The company's latest foray into social disturbance apparently involves you waving goodbye to Whole Foods.

As the New York Post has it, Jeff Bezos's company is experimenting with a system that allows Whole Foods customers to simply offer up a handprint and then be able to use a wave of the hand to pay for their purchases.

It sounds wonderfully futuristic, doesn't it?

The whole thing is apparently code-named Orville.

Why Amazon might have named it after a ventriloquist's duck from the 80s, I'm not really sure.

I feel surer that you, dear customer, will be a sitting duck for more of Amazon's intrusiveness.

In return for saving perhaps three or four minutes of your life waiting in a highly organic line -- Orville allegedly identifies you, connects with your Amazon Prime account and charges your card via your hand in less than 300 milliseconds -- you will be giving Amazon detailed images of your more personal parts.

Do you really want to give Amazon your bodily information, when the company's facial recognition system managed to identify 28 members of Congress as criminals with existing mugshots?

Moreover, do you really want your limbs to now be stored on some distant server, one that is sure to be hacked at some point in the future?

Perhaps you do.

You'll tell me it's all inevitable, won't you?

This is clearly an in-between step before Amazon insists on capturing your whole face and registering your every purchase via your eyeballs.

Naturally, Amazon doesn't confirm or deny that the hand ID tests are happening.

But has the company ever considered that standing in line does bring its joys?

You can stare at other people, make up stories about them and wonder why it is they're buying four boxes of organic tissues, two bottles of unfiltered Syrah and a vast array of cleaning products.

For all the protestations of tech types possessing limited human skills, technology tends to isolate us in our own little worlds and separate us from experiencing others.

Please, just look at anyone who wears AirPods all day.

Yet here we are, incapable of saying no and clinging to the belief that this technological magic makes our lives better.

Of course it does.