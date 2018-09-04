Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Bring out your prejudices.

Reminisce about your worst cases of road rage.

For here is a survey with which you can only argue. At length, if you like.

This, you see, is Allstate's annual survey of America's 200 biggest cities and their resident's ability to drive. Or not.

The insurance company's surveyors control for rain and snow and for population density before concluding which city contains the most uncontrolled behind the wheel.

The noise they make in New York would surely suggest this city has to be home to the worst of the worst.

In some things, it is, of course.

Not, though, when it comes to drivers.

Indeed, New York limps in at a miserably bland number 107 in the chart.

No, at the very bottom, number 200 is Baltimore.

There, Allstate says, drivers are 163 percent more likely to present an insurance claim than the average U.S. city.

One statistic that's particularly evocative is Allstate's Hard-Braking Events Per 1,000 Miles.

Baltimore scores a 29.3.

Let's release a little prejudice, though.

If you live on the East Coast, as I do, you can think that East Coasters are loud, irritable and blessed with an excess of self-righteousness.

Should you be that way inclined, you might be amused to find that the four cities with the worst drivers are all on East Coast.

Just above Baltimore is Boston. The next worst is Washington D.C.

How odd that many suspect Jeff Bezos will plant his company second HQ in one of these cities.

Could young, impressionable Amazonians cope with the stress on the roads?

The fourth worst is, of all places, Worcester, Massachusetts. Finally, just above it, a West Coast city -- Glendale, California.

No, not even L.A. It managed to come at number 194.

By contrast, 8 of the bottom 10 are on the East Coast.

Surely, though, the best of the best must be in the Midwest. They're so kindly there. They work hard to mean it.

Well, it seems that the safest drivers in American reside in Brownsville, Texas.

Kansas City comes next, with Boise, Idaho, Huntsville, Alabama and Madison Wisconsin rounding out the Top 5.

But really, let's hear it for Texas drivers. It enjoys four cities in the Top 10. As well as Brownsville, we have Laredo, Midland and McAllen.

So now you know. When planning your next driving vacation, Texas seems a safer bet than, well, pretty much anywhere in the Northeast.