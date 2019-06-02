Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

The gasps were heard around the world.

Well, the world of technology, at least.

As Sprint and T-Mobile battle away to secure a merger that will make several Sprint and T-Mobile executives even richer -- and quite a few employees a little poorer -- a vast side-story emerged.

Amazon may be interested in buying Sprint's Boost Mobile brand.

Reuters breathlessly insisted the main reason for this typically brazen move was that "the deal would allow it to use the new T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years."

I'm sure that's true.

As the news -- or, rather, the rumored news -- began to seep into people's Friday night Cabernet, yet more sensible rationalisms were put forward.

How clever it would be if Amazon -- which already sells other people's phones -- could offer bundles with an Amazon-branded wireless plan?

Moreover, if it went one step further and also bought some of the possibly unneeded Sprint/T-Mobile spectrum, Jeff Bezos's company could obviate the need for using others' spectrums.

Which would allow for the sort of control he truly enjoys.

Just imagine, too, how Amazon could suddenly offer alluring pricing when compared to what often seems like the cartel among the current big players.

Remember, someone else's margin is always Amazon's opportunity.

And, well, Amazon just enjoys selling all sorts of stuff. Buying Boost Mobile would give it more stuff to sell.

All of this is, I'm sure, wise and feasible.

I can't help thinking, though, that there's another aspect to this potential entry into such a vast market.

If there's one thing Amazon has seemed to crave of late, it's a physical presence on the streets and in neighborhoods.

Its purchase of Whole Foods was just one attempt to, oh, boost its presence.

After all, many of its grocery rivals -- such as Target and Walmart -- have considerable physical networks of stores.

Not so long ago, too, rumors emerged that Amazon is desperate to create a second, more intimate -- and less expensive than Whole Foods -- chain of stores that could serve local communities.

There are plenty of Boost Mobile stores around. Sprint says it's been opening 800 of them a year.

And Amazon sells gadgets, doesn't it? What better place to present them than in its own electronics store?

For Amazon, this would be exactly the sort of presence it needs, both rationally and emotionally.

I get the feeling the company wants to be seen as well as felt, so that customers can believe it isn't just a virtual presence, somewhere out there, but everywhere the customer might need it.

Buying Boost Mobile might be one way to approach that scenario.

Of course, nothing might happen.

Then again, in the event of further stickiness with the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Amazon could always offer to buy Sprint.