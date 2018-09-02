Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Once you've booked your travel, you have certain expectations.

Alright, hopes.

Alright, you cross your fingers, keep checking your email and phone for flight delay notifications and pray that the airline won't tell you your bags are two ounces overweight.

Things still go wrong.

Spencer was flying from Philadelphia to Palm Springs via Phoenix a couple of weeks ago.

All went well. Until, sadly, he got to Phoenix.

It's a nice enough place, but less hospitable when you're told: "Ah, you're being bumped. We're flying a smaller plane."

Because bumping passengers has become a more human affair, American offered Spencer a $600 travel voucher and a seat on a later flight.

This he accepted.

It seems, though, that he was finally seated on his original flight -- which had been delayed for several hours.

Spencer was a touch miffed by all this. So he wrote to American and expressed his miffedness.

American replied, he says, and offered his 3,000 miles as further compensation.

Some might say he now had the best deal he could have hoped for.

Spencer, however, thought the 3,000 miles a touch offensive. So he wrote again.

This time, American offered 7,500 miles. Oh, and it told him his $600 travel voucher had been revoked.

Why? Because, said the airline, he'd been seated on the original flight after all.

I fear that might not have been the entire reason. I fear Spencer's persistence may not have sat well with someone at American.

Sometimes, you see, these things linger in the tone of the communication. American wrote to him:

In the spirit of goodwill and appreciation for being a loyal AAdvantage member, I've issued you an additional 7,500 bonus miles. Please note that this consideration is an exception due to the circumstances you have described and is not a normal practice in regard to flight delays that fall under 12 hours.

The spirit of goodwill is hardly what one would associate with taking away a travel voucher. Neither is the concept of appreciation.

And is American really suggesting that you have to be delayed for 12 hours before it will offer compensation?

I contacted American to ask for its comment, or perhaps even a translation of its missive to Spencer. An airline spokesperson told me:

We have reached out to the passenger to resolve this issue.

There are ways to complain and, well, other ways to complain.

Could it be that Spencer was a touch too persistent? Could it be that, having been dealt a 17 by the blackjack dealer, he should have not asked for another card?

To my life-addled soul, it all seems simple.

Spencer signed an agreement, freely offered by American, to accept a $600 travel voucher. He should have it. (And, who knows, perhaps he now does. Again.)

This story is still a reminder that airline staff now have more discretion to compensate passengers for imperfect service.

Indeed, American recently warned its staff that they were being a touch too kind with the compensation and to tone down the niceness.