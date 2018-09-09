Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

There's always a little skip in one's heart when one hears an airline is improving its service.

This is principally because it doesn't often happen.

Especially for those in Economy Class.

I couldn't help, therefore, emit a small ululation of glee at American Airlines' big news this week.

No, it had nothing to do with going to the toilet in public.

Instead, the airline announced it will offer 12 new channels of Live TV on its narrowbody domestic flights. For free.

Yes, while you're squeezed into your ever-tinier seat, you can enjoy delights such as Bravo TV, ESPN and, um, CNBC.

The airline's Senior Vice President for Marketing, Loyalty and Sales, Kurt Stache, is positively giddy about this development:

Our customers have told us they want a living room experience in the air -- the ability to watch free entertainment, stream their favorite shows on-demand, charge their phones and stay connected from start to finish during their travels.

In my living room, I like to sprawl on the sofa. I fancy American can't quite help me replicate that experience. Oh, I also like a rather large screen. That likely won't be possible in a single-aisle plane either.

Then again, Live TV seems like progress, doesn't it?

There is, though, a kink here. It lies in the word streaming.

To make the planes lighter and avoid the associated maintenance costs.

This means that, if you want to enjoy American's new Live TV service, you have to use your own device.

Perhaps the same device you currently work on, while you simultaneously watch a movie on your seatback screen.

Moreover, you have to now rely on American's WiFi. This may turn out to be a vast improvement, but you'll still have the worry that it might not be so good on your particular flight.

American itself admits that enjoying its new Live TV won't be entirely simple. The airline explains:

Free live TV is now available on more than 100 aircraft equipped with Gogo 2Ku high-speed Wi-Fi including all 48 Airbus A320s, which are receiving in-seat power during 2019. It is also available on more than 60 A319s, which have power outlets in every row.

Ah. Oh. Some planes don't get seat power until next year. That might complicate things.

Please also consider the American family.

No, not the airline's employees, but the ambitious who have chosen to bring children into the world and now have to ensure that they ever member of the family has their own iPads or whatever, in order to watch the airline's Live TV.

Perhaps, in some idyllic future, everything will be wireless and we'll all have large screens attached to our bodies.

In the meantime, there might be one or two miffed passengers who get on a plane and realize they must suddenly be their own entertainment.