Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

The partisan arguments around America haven't stopped yet.

It'll be a long time before they do.

Perhaps, then, it's worth stepping away and searching for some fundamental humanity.

Where else are you going to find plenty of that than in a fast food restaurant on any given day?

Come with me, then, to the parking lot of a Burger King in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

There, Elizabeth Chandler noticed an elderly man with a walking stick being helped toward his car.

But who was that helping him? Why, it was a Burger King employee.

Chandler was so moved by what she saw that she took a picture and posted it to Facebook, with these words:

Shout out to the cashier at the Mechanicsville Burger King, making this world a little brighter #spreadloveNOThate

The Burger King employee is 19-year-old Alexis Easter.

She explained to WTVR-TV that this is something she regularly does:

When he's done, I help him to the car because he has a terrible back. When we get to his car we talk and I make sure he's safe.

That's it. She believes the man needs help, so she helps him.

All over America, these small acts of kindness occur daily, yet only occasionally do they get noticed by many others.

Yet when they are highlighted, so many are warmed by the fact that they exist.

When a blind couple came in, he made sure to go over to their table after they'd ordered.

He placed their respective meals in front of them to make it easier. Then he came back several times to make sure they were OK.

In a week of doctored videos and disenfranchisement, there's something at least a little heartening in real pictures and real stories of people helping each other.