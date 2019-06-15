Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Most of these commemorative days are pure commerce.

Whether it's Valentine's Day, Mother's Day or, as occurs on Sunday, Father's Day, it's an opportunity for brands to sell you cards, flowers and dramatically useless gifts.

Or alcohol.

Marketers contort themselves to appears relevant at such times.

It can be transparently annoying.

Yet here comes Budweiser with something that, despite the fact that it comes from Budweiser, is truly moving.

Yes, you'll tell me beer is all about the bonding between friends, lovers and even parents and their kids.

And I'll tell you that you should put down that beer.

Others might even tell you that the link between alcohol and domestic violence isn't tenuous.

Still, here's a Father's Day ad with a difference. It celebrates stepfathers.

These are the unsung mensches who step in and, in some cases, don't step away.

These are the men who know that a child isn't theirs, but choose to treat that child as if they are.

In this case, there's one more twist.

The kids in these three examples ask their stepdads to legally adopt them.

The whole thing is beautifully executed, hearteningly genuine and is unlikely to leave a dry eye in the house.

Yes, the product placement is gauche.