Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

The most humorous aspect of modern life is that it claims to have made our lives easier, yet somehow our lives don't seem easier at all.

Suddenly, we worry about being spied on, phished and hacked.

It seems the dangers are coming from all parts of the globe.

Sometimes, though, a company will consider how technology can truly help its customers.

This may be one of those times and it's courtesy of those wily, twisted innovators at Burger King.

They sat down one day and considered when customers might most crave a big, juicy Whopper.

When they're sitting in interminable traffic, of course.

So Burger King created a special service by which you order your food via the King's app -- yes, there are voice commands -- and bike riders bring it right to your car.

It seems so simple, doesn't it?

The pilot program in Mexico City was a success.

Burger King says that, at the worst moments, residents sit in traffic for up to 5 hours a day.

You might wonder, though, how Burger King knew where the worst traffic spots might be.

Well, the company used real-time data to assess where the most traffic-related hunger pangs might be experienced.

Then, it alerted local restaurants and coordinated with them to ensure the quickest deliveries.

Burger King even used Waze to advertise the service, as well as billboards strategically placed to warn drivers about how long delays might be.

Adweek reports that, in the first week of the month-long trial, Burger King experienced a 63 percent increase in orders and a 44-fold download of its app.

I'd be remiss not to mention that eating fast food when you're sedentary for hours may not be the healthiest way to go about life.

But as an intelligent use of technology, this at least shows an understanding of customer needs and a proactive attitude that customers will surely appreciate.

Technology has made great incursions into the fast food world.

For example, McDonald's is rapidly expanding its touchscreen ordering systems. Its recent purchase of tech personalization company Dynamic Yield also suggests the burger chain wants to make technology the very basis for its future service.

Can we look forward, one day, to being stuck in traffic and watching Burger King and McDonald's bikers racing each other in traffic to see who can deliver burgers to drivers first?

I imagine you'll be able to watch the race on your Waze app and see who's really the quickest.