Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

The excitement bordered on the riveting.

Not only was a vast burger chain doing something different, it was doing something McDonald's had simply failed to do.

Burger King was making a leap of faith and hoping to gain the worship of the younger crowd that all brands crave. (Myopically, of course.)

No, I'm not talking about the creation of the bizarre, creepy and truly disturbing entity that is the brand's King icon.

Instead, I'm referring to the Impossible Whopper.

This brave leap into tomorrow, launched regionally on April 1, was clearly Burger King's attempt at finally removing itself from the daily grind of just being another large burger joint.

Now the brand would represent all the modern values that McDonald's was struggling to address. Or even, perhaps, comprehend.

Why, Ronald's old clan had just got it head around putting fresh beef into its Quarter Pounders.

Suddenly, here was Burger King launching was was often referred to as a vegan burger.

Or at least a vegetarian burger. (Many confuse the two.)

August 8 sees this fine Impossible creation rock the whole Burger King nation.

Yes, the nationwide rollout is at hand.

This will be like a Kiss concert, but without all the dreadful makeup.

Sadly, this has given the callous and caustic a chance to catch up on Burger King's fine print.

And what painfully fine print it is.

Squint and you'll see these words:

Flame-grilled in the same broiler used for beef and chicken.

Ah. Oh.

For vegans, this is like telling a meat-eater their steak is made from tofu.

This contact with the sinful meaty melange of leftover gristle and grease makes it not even vegetarian.

Naturally, America was all a-Twitter when this fine print was revealed.

@BurgerKing Cooking your "Impossible Whopper", which is SUPPOSED TO BE VEGAN on the SAME cook surface makes you a #FRAUD. No #Vegan or #Vegetarian should eat your #taintedWhoppers #PHOOEY ! -- Bill Somrak (@mr_cooncat) August 6, 2019

Phooey, indeed.

Oh, Burger King never actually claimed this concoction was vegan or vegetarian, but when people get over-excited what can you do?

And dare I even mention that this Impossible Whopper has pretty much the same unhealthy number of calories as your regular meat-adorned Whopper?

Worse, it actually has more carbs and sodium that the regular meat Whopper.

Please think of the additional pain for wavering vegans.

Say they actually persuade their local Burger King to find an alternative grilling area for their patty. The oven, perhaps.

They'll still have to deal with the grotesque idea that their burger will be topped with mayo.

Which enjoys eggs as one of its ingredients.

Which rather ruins the hopeful veganness of the whole thing.

Please, I just want you to be happy. I want you to grow and glow.

I fear, though, that this Impossible Whopper movement may just be a fad.

Yes, it's plant-based.