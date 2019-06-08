Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

There are certain things we just know are true.

We don't stop to think why they're true. We just know it.

It's as if we've always known it, even if we only learned it a few years ago. Or months.

One such thing is that eggs are now good for you. Wait, unless they're bad for you again.

Another is that white meat is healthier than red meat.

That's why you eat chicken in order to feel a little healthier and just slightly more sanctimonious.

Yes, even when it's fried.

White meat feels lighter. It's easy to believe it's better for you.

A new study, however, just splattered batter over our preconceptions.

Performed by the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute of California, this research reached an alarming conclusion:

Consuming high levels of red meat or white poultry resulted in higher blood cholesterol levels than consuming a comparable amount of plant proteins. Moreover, this effect was observed whether or not the diet contained high levels of saturated fat, which increased blood cholesterol to the same extent with all three protein sources.

Yes, it seems as if red meat and white meat both contribute equally harmful effects on cholesterol.

You might think this wouldn't have an effect on fast-food eaters.

They like the greasiness, the friedness, the sheer tasty badness of what they're eating.

However, chains such as Chick-fil-A and KFC have differentiated themselves by being a white-meat contrast to traditional burger chains.

What if science continues to show that there's nothing healthier about white meat at all?

Moreover, the burger chains have been quicker to recognize they need healthier alternatives.

Burger King, for example, is expanding its Impossible Whopper offerings.

For its part, Chick-fil-A recently admitted it's thinking about plant-based options. However, it says it may be two years away from offering anything meaningful.

I won't pretend that scientific studies immediately seep into public consciousness and change behavior.