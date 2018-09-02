Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Everything in moderation.

Except, these days, for words of criticism, opprobrium or mere insult.

Even coconut oil has been on the receiving end.

I recently wrote about how Karin Michels, a Harvard professor, had declared that coconut oil is "pure poison."

Oh, and "one of the worst foods you can eat."

Naturally, progressive eaters were appalled, stunned and spinning in their yoga classes.

Now, a renowned cardiologist has stepped in to defend the coconutters.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dr Aseem Malhotra insists that Michels was spouting "unscientific nonsense."

Is this to distinguish it from, say, scientific nonsense? It's unclear.

Still, Malhotra says that research shows coconut oil may be better for you than the staple of all healthy diets, olive oil.

Those concerned about the state of the world might worry that Malhotra is something of an appeaser for saturated fats.

Indeed, he says: "There is also no long-term damage from eating saturated fat from looking at the totality of the evidence."

I fear some scientists and medical professionals might disagree. They might wryly snort that coconut oil is, oddly, 82 percent saturated fat.

Still, Malhotra, who believes sugar is the real enemy, thinks Michels needs to don sackcloth and ashes:

I call on Professor Michels as a matter of urgency to publicly retract her comments and make an apology or risk sending the reputation of Harvard, a great institution, into disrepute.

Somehow, I thought Mark Zuckerberg had already sunk Harvard's reputation.

I worry, now, that humans are all perplexed about what they should and shouldn't eat and how much.

Perhaps it's always best to start with the last part. The how much.

Surely we can all agree that too much of anything is rarely any good.