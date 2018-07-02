Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.
Dunkin' Donuts seems to have trouble with messaging.
Recently, the chain was berated because one of its Baltimore restaurants offered customers a free coffee and pastry if they'd turn in any Dunkin' employees who were shouting in a language other than English.
Because everyone would be a twisted spy for a coffee and a pastry.
Now comes a tale of a Cincinnati Dunkin' Donuts which wrote a message to a customer on their drinks cup.
It read: "Stop 'Hangin' out in-front [sic] of the store. If you have a Full Time job! --management."
There's no Hangin' at Dunkin', apparently.
Not if you happen to be homeless, which was apparently the case with this female customer.
An image of the cup was first posted by a customer and then passed on by Brian Garry, who's running for City Council.
I contacted Dunkin' Donuts to ask whether it had a particular tolerance problem or whether it thought such incidents were merely a reflection of our intolerant times. I'll update, should I receive a reply.
It seems, though, that the owner of this particular Dunkin's franchise was disgusted by what his employee perpetrated.
Mike Benhase told the Cincinnati Enquirer that the employee had been fired.
"It goes against everything we stand for," he said.
The homeless woman has, though, not returned. Benhase said he'd like to apologize to her personally.
Fast food restaurants appear to have become microcosms of contemporary human behavior.
Starbucks, for example, completely changed its hospitality policy after a manager at one of its Philadelphia restaurants called the police on two perfectly innocent black men, who hadn't bought anything, but were waiting for a third person.
You'd think employees in many types of restaurants would have now been on particular alert.
Yet here are two particularly offensive incidents at Dunkin' Donuts within weeks of each other.
Is it that such gratuitously insulting happenings used to go unreported? Or is that there's a general air of open offensiveness being really quite alright these days?