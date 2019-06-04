Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

McDonald's has tried many ways to get people to enter its bright-colored doors.

Why, this month marks the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal, one of the most successful -- and, some might say, socially damaging -- marketing wheezes there's ever been.

This week, however, the burger chain is creating something of a revolution.

Well, two revolutions really.

First, as I mentioned not so long ago, it's allowing the U.S. to sample some of the world's favorite McDonald's dishes.

The Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, for example.

And Spain's Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger.

Yes, it took Spain to go to the sort of McExtremes the U.S. hadn't yet dared to broach.

How, though, does a company market internationalism in our nationalist, isolationist times?

McDonald's has come up with quite a practical idea.

It's inviting Americans to waft into McDonald's -- well, those McDonald's choosing to participate in this internationalist initiative -- and bear with them their leftover foreign currency.

There, they'll be able to exchange their leftover drachmas and dinars for one of these new international offerings.

What a deal.

Imagine, you could exchange that one stray euro for Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.

There are a couple of tiny catches.

The promotion -- rather like many international relationships of late -- lasts for only three hours: Thursday June 6, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Still, this is a little like a state visit.

It's the first time so-called Worldwide Favorites have been offered to U.S. customers.

Naturally, McDonald's has considered all those Americans who may never have ventured abroad. And all those who have never dared bring any foreign currency back to the U.S., for fear of arrest by Customs and Border Protection.

The company declared:

"Only finding U.S. coins in your pockets? Exchange them for some foreign currency at your local currency exchange retailer so you can get in on the fun!"

So, you take a dollar to your currency exchange. You don't even get a euro in return -- and the exchange rate is risible.

But it's worth it just to taste a McDonald's dish from afar and get in on the fun.

How can any American with hope for the world refrain from eating an early lunch on Thursday, in order to participate in this cultural exchange?