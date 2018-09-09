Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

My head has been spinning for some time.

Ever since I heard that coconut oil is pure poison -- or maybe not -- I've stared at every single piece of food that's tempting me and thought: "Are you a saint or a murderer?"

And, just as I began to calm down, another new study began to disabuse me of my preconceptions and creep its way into my consciousness.

It's the headlines about this study that got to me.

Cheddar does not raise cholesterol - study.

And here's the slightly more excitable Daily Mail:

Eating half a block of cheese a day LOWERS a person's cholesterol: Forget what you've heard, eating half a block of full-fat cheese daily for 6 weeks LOWERS your cholesterol: New research contradicts the theory that cheddar and stilton raise heart attack risk.

Yes, that really was the headline.

The study was performed by researchers from University College, Dublin. And, as far as I can deduce, it doesn't quite suggest that half a block of cheese a day lowers cholesterol.

All that appears to emerge to the scientists' eyes is that full-fat cheese doesn't seem to raise cholesterol levels.

Indeed, here are words offered by Emma Feeney to RTE:

This is an exciting result that demonstrates the importance of what has become to be known as the 'food matrix' whereby you consider the food source of nutrients (the 'matrix') rather than simply nutrients alone.

Oh, and then there was:

Our next steps in this area are to explore the ideal amounts of cheese required to generate these results.

I did take a quick look at the paper itself -- published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The language is, surprisingly, more measured than that of the Mail:

Dairy fat, eaten in the form of cheese, appears to differently affect blood lipids compared with the same constituents eaten in different matrices, with significantly lower total cholesterol observed when all nutrients are consumed within a cheese matrix.

It doesn't seem, then, that science supports the notion that eating half a block of full-fat cheese a day LOWERS your cholesterol. Or even lowers it.

It does seem that science may be inching toward suggesting that full-fat cheese isn't quite as bad for you as you might have thought.