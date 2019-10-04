Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

McDonald's is racing to catch up.

To its rivals who seem to generate far more excitable headlines than McDonald's has of late. (Oddly, McDonald's just fired its ad agency in an attempt to redress this.)

More generally, however, McDonald's is racing to catch up to the 21st. century.

After a painfully sleepy period, the burger chain realized that customers were beginning to find it a little staid.

So it's rushed in all sorts of technological innovations. Like touchscreen ordering and even robots taking your orders at the drive-thru.

There's still, though, the problem of making McDonald's attractive to bright young things who, in a period of relatively full employment, have so many ways to earn money.

Franchisees have been wailing about how difficult it is to hire anyone.

So McDonald's is trying something peculiarly new.

It's introducing a service where, the very second you enjoy the thought that you'd like to work at McDonald's, all you have to do is utter the words and your wish will be McDonald's command.

Well, Alexa's command, actually. Or that of Google's assistant.

The minute you utter "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's," -- no please required these days -- Alexa will simply want to know which is your preferred country and then start playing you the McDonald's I'm Lovin' It jingle.

If that doesn't put you off still wanting to work for McDonald's, I'm not sure what will.

Then you'll be given more information and asked for more of yours.

McDonald's insists no other company has attempted this innovative route to attracting the congenitally lazy.

And you can certainly see the attraction of this so-called Apply Thru idea.

We're rapidly approaching a world in which the essential mentality involves merely stating what you want and expecting to get it within several nanoseconds.

I fear some, though, may feel there's a touch of sadness about this.

Here is McDonald's trying to hire people for a service business, yet too many of these people can't be bothered to actively apply or even access information.

The burger chain must prostrate itself by offering an Alexa "skill."

Then again, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer David Fairhurst placed a splendidly tortured twist to the idea:

Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams -- friendly, responsive and fun.

It would be churlish to mention that Alexa also listens to everything you say and records it.