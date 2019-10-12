Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Complacency is one of the great enemies of big companies.

As is simply being a big company.

Yes, if you're big you carry a (theoretically) reliable assurance of consistency.

You're likely not, though, especially personal, are you?

This is particularly true of many big fast-food brands. After all, they're now working harder and harder to get you in and out as fast as possible.

I was moved, therefore, by the way McDonald's tried to make customers realize not only that it had a delivery service, but also that it's just as local as other restaurants that deliver.

It all happened in Sweden.

McDonald's identified some areas of Stockholm where people were used to ordering pizza, Thai food, Indian food and sushi.

The thing about many such local businesses is that they can have extremely well-honed delivery capabilities, as well as being a beloved part of the local community.

So instead of mailing customers fancy red-and-yellow flyers that trumpeted McDonald's fare, the company created menus that looked just like the ones from the local Thai, Indian, pizza and sushi joints.

McDonald's mimics cheap takeout menus to promote its McDelivery service https://t.co/kSIiOKGkjp pic.twitter.com/k3wC7DvAQ8 -- Creativity Editors (@creativitymag) October 4, 2019

Some of me is charmed by the essential wit and modesty of this idea.

Yes, you might be big, but showing an understanding of your neighborhood's soul isn't a bad thought.

Yes, people might look twice, but the creators surely hope you'll smile along with the ingenuity of it all and the authenticity of the design.

However.

A small part of me -- and we all have small parts that rebel with regularity -- wonders whether one or two customers might have looked at this and thought:

Oh for gawd's sake, you corporate goons. You're seriously going to compare yourselves to my favorite sushi place, you greasy meat-peddlers? And you're really going to mimic menus from other cultures? You dopes.

So I'll be fascinated to hear how this all turns out.