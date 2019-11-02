Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

The confession was startling.

There was Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche North America revealing, just a few weeks ago, that some customers were giving back their Porsche Caymans and Boxsters and turning to a completely different sort of car.

The Jeep Wrangler.

Many will have had their own interpretations of this strange phenomenon.

Perhaps some customers concluded Porsches were too high maintenance.

Others might have become tired of the mean stares they were getting in a painfully unequal world.

Then there's the realization that Jeep Wranglers cost rather less than do Porsches.

Naturally, I stood to the side, slightly bemused.

I also wondered what Porsche might do to excite potential customers about its brand.

I've not really been conscious of Porsche advertising over the years. It seems seeing the cars on the streets constituted the strongest form of marketing.

(Oh, look. There's a Porsche driver. I wonder when he divorced and retired!)

It seems, though, that the German carmaker is intent on creating excitement.

Why, I've just T-boned into a new ad for the Porsche 911.

It has a strange way to get you excited.

You see, instead of showing the car screaming around corners and flying down hills, it focuses on all the little tchotchkes that Porsche lovers apparently make.

Things like Lego Porsche models, Porsche lamp stands, Porsche pieces of toast and, goodness, Porsche paper clips.

The logic seems to be that if there are people who do such strange things, you should join their cult.

Because, well, paper clips.

It's an odd enticement to buy a car that starts at $113,300.

Perhaps Porsche thinks these lamp stands and paper clips make the 911 more accessible.

Emotionally, that is.

Or perhaps the carmaker really does believe you're either a member of the club or you're not.

Is this ad meant to entice new buyers? Or is it more to reassure existing owners to get a new, perhaps more expensive, Porsche?

For some, Porsche ownership is surely a badge of honor.

I've seen, in several American parking lots on a Sunday, Porsche drivers gather to commune, chat about their Porsches and, who knows, drive in convoy to another parking lot.

"The world's never gotten enough of it," the ad claims proudly.

Oh, I don't know about that.