Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.
It all seemed like such good news.
As my colleague Bill Murphy Jr. reported, President Donald Trump recently signed the FAA Reauthorization Bill.
Buried inside it was a provision that Flight Attendants now had to get 10 hours of rest between shifts. This would put them at the same minimum rest-level as pilots.
It sounded sensible, of course. Who wants a tired Flight Attendant, especially in the event of an emergency?
But then I started getting messages from United Airlines Flight Attendants. They weren't happy.
This isn't entirely a new state for United's cabin crews. They've long been concerned about the direction of the airline and their treatment within it.
Now, however, they're fuming. They believe the airline is sneakily performing a work-around of the bill, forcing them into working longer and in a more tired state.
One Flight Attendant explained it to me like this:
United found a legal loophole that lets them bypass this. They have created long-sits after working an evening flight that require a hotel room (flight attendants have to be given hotel rooms for any sit times between flights that are 4 hours or longer). Basically, a crew will work a flight to a city and get in around midnight. They then have a 'long sit' of 6 or 7 hours in a hotel room only to work the first flight out the next morning. But since the duty period is built with a 'long sit,' it still counts as the same duty day. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how United has bypassed the FAA regulation of 10-hour rest after a duty day.
It sounds quite blessedly sneaky, doesn't it?
In essence, United creates shifts that start at, say, 7 p.m. Then, as a Flight Attendant told me:
Flight attendants work one quick 1-hour or 1 1/2 hour flight, then they work a red-eye, and then they have to do one last 1-hour or 1 1/2 hour flight at around 7 a.m. before the duty day comes to an end, after being up all night and working the red-eye flight. Aside from this being inhumane, it also ups the fatigue factor which could be a safety issue in the long run. But more importantly, the company can't see how this would affect customer service in the long run.
It can't be easy, you might think, for Flight Attendants to get enough rest when they only have a few hours in a hotel room and have to get up as dawn breaks, if not before.
One Flight Attendant told me they don't get much sleep because they're concerned about getting up early and ensuring they make the bus to take them back to the airport.
I asked United for its view. An airline spokeswoman told me:
Our flight attendant schedules comply with the terms of their contract and all Federal Aviation Regulations. We work closely with the Association of Flight Attendants in the review of Flight Attendant schedules to address quality of life issues and adhere to their contract.
Flight Attendants believe this scheduling goes completely against the airline's so-called Core 4 principles of service: Safe, Caring, Efficient, Dependable.
Ultimately, say the Flight Attendants, this is all about impressing Wall Street and taking advantage wherever and whenever the airline can.
But the next time you're on a United flight, please look your Flight Attendant in the eye and wonder if they've had enough sleep.
Actually, their mood may tell you everything you need to know.