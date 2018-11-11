United found a legal loophole that lets them bypass this. They have created long-sits after working an evening flight that require a hotel room (flight attendants have to be given hotel rooms for any sit times between flights that are 4 hours or longer). Basically, a crew will work a flight to a city and get in around midnight. They then have a 'long sit' of 6 or 7 hours in a hotel room only to work the first flight out the next morning. But since the duty period is built with a 'long sit,' it still counts as the same duty day. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how United has bypassed the FAA regulation of 10-hour rest after a duty day.