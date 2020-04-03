Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

For most people, the new routine is beginning to set in.

You're stuck at home. You're working from home. It's strange and oddly distracting. You have to navigate the constant desires of the other people who live with you. The pets, too.

You always thought you knew how you'd react to being at home all day. Until, that is, you started doing it.

How might this odd new experience affect the way you see your future? How might it affect others you work with? If you can find the time, it's worth thinking about it.

Because when all this returns to (some sort of) normal, many people may not be the same.

I was moved to consider this by the thoughts of soccer star Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian international and Manchester City midfielder is, like so many, being forced to stay at home. Soccer has ceased, everywhere bar Belarus.

De Bruyne, though, is frustrated. So much so that he told ESPN he's changing his retirement plans:

I told my wife I'm going to play a little bit longer after the lockdown. I cannot stay at home. I'm going to play two more years. It's hard, man.

Of course, it's a little harder, man for De Bruyne because he can't actually do his job at home, even if he's paid absurdly well. Playing as himself in FIFA video games isn't quite the same.

Yet he does incite a potential effect of being kept at home for a long time, working or not.

Once the virus has passed, people may return to work with an entirely different perspective on life, which may present new challenges for employers.

I wonder how many employees, for example, seeing--perhaps for the first time--what being at home every day truly means, will suddenly reassess their own career spans and plans.

How many will decide that no, it's not a good idea to retire when they'd planned? It might, in fact, be a better idea to work a little longer.

Which, of course, might have considerable implications for those waiting to ascend and take their place.

Of course, bosses may also return with an entirely different approach to life. Perhaps they, too, will want to work longer. Then again, perhaps working another two years just to cash in all their stock options won't seem like such a good idea after all.

There's a life outside of work. You only truly appreciate it when you're totally denied it.

Changing Circumstances. Changing Perspectives.

One of the biggest difficulties in life is knowing how you might react to a changed circumstance.

You might think you know yourself, but then be surprised how you feel when change occurs. Such major upheaval can toy with the soul.

So if you're an employer, don't just try and get stuff done. Try and monitor your staff's changing thoughts and moods. They might offer little clues during the most mundane of Zoom meetings. Equally, employers themselves might begin to reveal their attitude to life is changing a little.

Yes, being at home in the current circumstances is different. In most places, you can't go out at all, save to the grocery store or the pharmacy.

Yet this new experience forces a far closer examination of one's place in the world.

And what if these lockdowns become regular occurrences? What if people are forced to spend more and more of their working lives at home over the next couple of years?

Even when the economy recovers--and no one truly knows when that might be--this prolonged disruption will make many wonder about their whole lives, not just the working part.

Just as for De Bruyne, retirement planning may become a truly fraught exercise for both employers and employees.

Life planning, too, may look entirely different.

