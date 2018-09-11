Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

I think of Subway as a dowdy little place where the accounts department goes for an exciting lunch.

This isn't to criticize the accounts department. It's to suggest that Subway is the cheapest (vaguely) healthy option within three miles of their office.

Surely, though, Subway could rarely be described as exciting.

Which is why, perhaps, the sandwich-maker has decided to take a more radical stance.

Actually, some might regard it as sacrilegious.

It seems that, for many Subway customers, the $5 Footlong, sung by so many over the years, may be gone.

What will they sing about now?

Perhaps, dare I utter the word, the $5 Panini?

You see, Subway restaurants -- if that be the term -- can now choose their own enticements, rather than act as the silent chorus for the chain's advertising.

After all, franchisees pleaded with the bosses that they couldn't make any money out of such catchy promises.

In different states, there are different costs. And, some might argue, different scales of inches that make up feet.

Now franchisees can look forward to more enticing concoctions.

Such as Firebird Chicken. Or Guajillo Steak. There might even be a Steakhouse Melt and an Italian Grinder. (Please. Don't.)

Different regions are testing their own delightful concoctions. Which, gasp, includes Paninis.

You'll be stunned into attracting the attention of your nearest medical professional when I tell you that the Paninis are being tested in California.

It sounds, of course, as if Subway might be desperately searching for a new identity.

Fast food isn't what it used to be. Why, even McDonald's is putting fresh beef into its Quarter Pounders.

Customer expectations have become more elevated, as their Apple Watches begin to tell them how unhealthy they are.

Taste has become radicalized and the same old, same old is just old.

Which is what, to many customers, Subway now is.

Changing that perception without enormous investment is very hard.

Worse, Haynes slipped in one piece of information that might make regular Subway-goers take the next subway to their local airport's international departures area.

He revealed the company might be interested in "Unicorn-type drinks."

Who can forget Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino?