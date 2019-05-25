Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

In recent times, we've got used to little fees here and little fees there.

Especially, for example, on airlines.

They've made a concerted effort to ensure that customers now expect to be nickel-and-dimed all the way from booking to landing.

Airlines aren't, though, alone in this creepy, self-serving behavior.

Please let's hear it for hotels and one of their most criminal acts: the Resort Fee.

This rotten mockery of customers is enjoyed by so many hotels these days. Especially hotels that have no resort facilities at all.

Why, I've seen resort fees of $36 a day or more at New York hotels that have no resort facilities whatsoever. But the fee does include Wi-Fi.

Which should be free at every hotel.

Some hotels prefer to call the resort fee a Facilities Fee. Yes, if you don't pay it, you can't use any of the facilities.

Of course, one reason why hotels charge such fees is to make their rooms look cheaper at the time of booking.

Now, however, one of the biggest hotel booking sites, Booking.com, has had enough.

As Skift reports, it's going to start charging commissions on these Resort Fees. And, indeed, on other extraneous fees, such as WiFi charges or Bike Rental Fees.

Yes, this is a way to boost Booking.com's own business.

But if other booking sites follow this path, it could begin to force hotels to be a touch more honest about the true cost of a room.

It's quite remarkable how hotels, which exist to make customers happy and comfortable, are happy and comfortable to tack on these disgraceful fees and make their customers feel cheated and uncomfortable.

Why, in some cities, the Resort Fee can actually be bigger than the room rate.

Most customers would surely prefer seeing a higher room rate, clearly indicated, than to be stiffed with a surprisingly higher bill when they check out.