Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

You don't often get to see the faces of your airport baggage handlers.

Sometimes, you see them from your seat on the plane and you wish you hadn't.

This Delta passenger had that experience.

You never, though, know what their jobs are really like. What conditions do they work in? How are they treated?

The one thing you're sure they can do for you is to get your bags to the carousel quickly. Oh, and without being smashed up.

Yet a group of British Airways and Heathrow Airport baggage handlers thought they'd show their faces, with the sole aim of making passengers feel good.

In a slightly outré way, you understand.

Today, you see, would have been Freddie Mercury's 72nd. birthday.

Less well-known than his outlandish and brilliant frontman act for Queen is the fact that he was once a Heathrow Airport baggage handler.

When he was known as Farrokh Bulsara, that is.

So to commemorate his Mercury's birthday, a group of BA baggage handlers donned bright yellow jackets and performed for passengers arriving at the airline's Terminal 5.

Yes, it was all a marketing wheeze.

The movie Bohemian Rhapsody emerges shortly and who can't resist a little PR action when a new movie comes along?

Even if it'll likely be not the finest movie ever made.

These baggage handlers worked with a professional choreographer and look like they had a fine time doing it. Passengers seemed enthralled, too.

Perhaps the next time your bags take an hour to reach the carousel at Heathrow, you might not get quite so frustrated, now that you know there are real, lovable humans loading your bags onto it.