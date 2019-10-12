Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

How high can marketers go?

And how low?

What can they concoct to create interest in a product? And what sort of product, indeed, can they concoct to entice those with willfully short attention spans?

I only ask because of new sneakers that have caught my attention and caused me to lie down on my living room floor.

You see, these seem like perfectly attractive Nike Air Max 97's.

There seems nothing about them that would cause wonder or conniptions.

Until I tell you that their souls are full of holy water.

I'm sorry, I mean their soles.

This holy water -- which has apparently emerged from the River Jordan -- has been colored, so that you can remind yourself how special it is.

(Please insert your own Air Jordan/River Jordan joke here.)

These sneakers enjoy other religion-based design touches.

A Bible verse is on them, as well as a lone drop of blood representative of Jesus Christ's.

The sneaker is called the Jesus Shoe and it was originally on sale for $1,425 -- quite an unholy markup from the $160 a pair of divine water-free Air Max 97's might cost.

Now, however, the Jesus Shoe seems to be fetching up to $4,000 on the resale market.

"Jesus shoe": $3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes https://t.co/eLOBD8LQRy pic.twitter.com/HmczLWFVLC -- NDTV (@ndtv) October 10, 2019

I can understand that some may find the very notion of this shoe blasphemous.

But is this really just an attempt to rile those who rise up so easily on Twitter?

The sneaker's creators, so-called counter-culture brand MSCHF, say it isn't.

MSCHF's head of commerce, Daniel Greenberg told CBS News that the company found some sneaker collaborations -- he mentioned that of Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea -- to be patently absurd.

Greenberg explained:

We set out to take that to the next level.We asked ourselves, 'What would a shoe collab with Jesus look like?' Obviously, it should let you walk on water. 'Well, how can we do that?' You pump holy water into the pocket of a pair of Air Max 97's and with that, you get Jesus Shoes -- the holiest collab ever.

Of course, only 20 pairs of these Jesus Shoes were made, which automatically makes them collectors' items. Of a sort.

Greenberg's argument, though, is a fascinating one.

When do attempts at art and fashion simply become silly?

Are you moved, for example, that Nike danced a duet with SpongeBob SquarePants?

Moreover, the plethora of these collaborations makes each of them seem frightfully unimportant.

Do you care which particular fashion designer has made their own version of a Nike or Adidas shoe?

Aligning your brand with someone else's has its temptations. Usually, they revolve around lucre.

Sometimes, they reflect your own brand's lack of confidence and its desperation to bask in someone else's light.