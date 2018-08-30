Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Your bad airline story might not be half as bad as these passengers' bad airline story.

Or, more accurately, bad story about an airline's flight.

On Wednesday, here were passengers trying to fly with American Airlines from JFK to Madrid.

It's a perfectly sensible thing to do.

All was going swimmingly until, around 90 minutes into the flight, the captain made the announcement no one wants to hear. Some version of: "Hey, y'all. Mechanical problem. We have to fly back to New York."

FlightRadar24's tracker shows this plane to have reached the tip of Nova Scotia before looping back.

A flight that left at 7.31 p.m. landed back at JFK at 10.24 p.m.

These things happen.

At least the toilets were all working, unlike a recent Delta flight which mysteriously lost all six of its WC's and had to turn back to JFK after more than three hours of flying.

American leaped to the passengers' aid and produced another Boeing 767 to take them to Spain. And relatively quickly, too.

It took off at 12.33 a.m.

You know where this going, don't you? Not to Madrid.

The second 767 came back to JFK at 2.21 a.m.

It got as far as a little way off the coast of Massachusetts.

I contacted American to ask if the airline is cursed. A spokesperson told me:

First, we never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our customer relations team is proactively reaching out to the customers who were impacted by the diversion of both aircraft to apologize and offer compensation for their delay, and subsequent cancelation. Customers were provided overnight hotel accommodations and rebooked for flights today, Aug. 30.

You'll be wondering whether both planes had the same mechanical issues.

American wouldn't be drawn on that. The knowing of Twitter weren't so shy.

@AirlineFlyer So if you were going from JFK to Madrid with AAL94 last evening (New York time), you were pretty unlucky.

Two turnbacks, first time for a no. 2 engine EGT fluctuation, second time for a failing navigational display with a right system hydraulic leak on top. -- wiedehopf (@wiedehopf977) August 30, 2018

I have a feeling some of the passengers had their own sorts of EGT fluctuations after all this.