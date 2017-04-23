Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Some NFL players fly commercial.

Yes, even stars.

After all, most NFL careers are short and not many players enjoy guaranteed contracts.

So here was Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a plane. One imagines he just sat down and minded his own business.

However, at the end of the flight, he was passed a note.

When you're a star, people usually approach you because they want something. A selfie, perhaps. Or a shirt they can admire for a couple of weeks and then sell on eBay.

Instead, as shown by a tweet from Sanu, this note was peculiar.

It began: "Hi, You don't know us, but we wanted to thank you."

For a great Super Bowl run, perhaps? Could these have ben especially shy Falcons fans?

"Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you," the note continued. Oh-oh.

Then the joy.

"He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthy choices with your snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone. He is only 10, but just made an elite hockey team and we are on our way to training in CT. You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud!" the note said.

It ended with just "thank you and best of luck."

Just when you thought decency was dead -- especially on planes -- here is a family not merely appreciating another human being, but choosing to thank them.

Having grown up in the land of (sometimes faux) politeness -- the UK -- I'm still surprised how "please" and "thank you" don't seem to appear all that often in the US.

I learned here that "Gimme..." is a way to ask a store employee for something. An alternative is "I'll have..."

As Sanu himself says in his tweet: "The little things."

The little things are big.

The little surprises, the little gestures of appreciation, the little acknowledgement that someone has influenced you positively, just because of the way they are.

I'm far too life-addled to believe that karma truly works. But bothering to appreciate someone else and asking for nothing in return might just make them feel good.

Which, if you're still in touch with human essence, might even make you feel good.

Or is feeling good just not good enough anymore?