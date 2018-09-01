Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

When you know that you're not universally adored, it can be hard.

Who doesn't want love? Who doesn't want to be admired?

This week, therefore, United Airlines offered some very good news for Americans.

Well, some Americans.

The airline announced this week that it's going to make it easier for college football fans to see their teams play.

No, it's not going to offer $2 fares with a free beer thrown in.

Instead, United is scheduling more flights or offering larger planes on routes regularly taken by those who adore America's beloved ritual of institutionalized violence mixed with glorious (sh)amateurism.

Routes affected are, for example, Houston, Texas to College Station, Texas.

The latter is home to Texas A&M. The former is home to, I don't know, Texas Southern University and, I imagine, lots of people who got out of College Station.

Then there's New York/Newark to Columbus, Ohio.

Well, because who wouldn't want to bear witness to (currently) the most heinous college football program -- and that's a tough competition -- at Ohio State?

United sees this as a kind gesture, one that happens to showcase its intention to expand its capacity a little and prove that it can fill those additional seats.

Naturally, I pulled out my pom-poms ready to celebrate.

Until, that is, the Wall Street Journal began to spoil it all.

It reports that fewer Americans are bothering going to see the current maters, their alma maters -- or even the team that matters to them for some irrational reason -- in the flesh.

Colleges admit that the football attendance numbers they announce are down by 3.2 percent. Yes, at the Division 1 level.

But we all know that announced attendances can be tainted by nuance.

The Journal points out that, at best, the real attendance is only 70 percent of the number announced.

In some cases, the paper found that it could be even more than that -- for allegedly important games.

Worse, the numbers have been declining for the last few years.

It's also worth remembering that many of the counted tickets may actually be freebies.

Oh, look, I'm leading you down a twisted path here.

The other -- and bigger -- snag to all this is that every last one of the additional flights involves either the East Coast, the South or the Midwest.

Not one involves us here in the Enlightened West.

Is there, at least, some sort of consolation prize when it comes to the bigger planes?

I tried to be as generous in my definition of Enlightened West as I could.

Well, there are bigger planes from Denver, Colorado to Austin, Texas Houston to Tucson, Arizona and San Francisco to Boise, Idaho.

Because everyone knows that half the people in Silicon Valley went to Boise State.

There is clear imbalance here.

United is pandering to those who still seek enlightenment.