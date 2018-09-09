Absurdly Driven looks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

Please let me tell you a secret.

Economy Class passengers aren't all that important to the big airlines.

The airlines' essential strategy is to try and get the tightly-packed lower payers to sit in ever-more cramped conditions and simply pay more for the things that used to be free.

Why, United Airlines recently leaped onto the notion that perfectly ordinary Economy Class seats should cost more than other perfectly ordinary Economy Class seats.

Solely because they're a little nearer the front of the plane. And if you have a family and want the unusual privilege of sitting together, you'll have to pay more, says the airline's president.

Let it not be said, however, that United isn't trying to improve the Economy Class experience.

In little ways.

Only this week, the airline announced that those in the back would be able to enjoy something remarkable.

Banana Bread Pudding for breakfast.

This is no ordinary Banana Bread Pudding, I tell you. Hark at United's description:

It is made with banana bread pieces and butterscotch chips baked in a vanilla egg custard and topped with oats, brown sugar and cinnamon. Chobani Vanilla Greek Yogurt is used as a substitute for heavy cream, giving the dish a modern, healthier twist.

You see, United cares about your sveltitude.

This, though, isn't all. There's also Overnight Strawberry Almond Oats.

It sounds quite divine:

Coconut oatmeal with yogurt, shredded coconut and chia seeds and strawberry compote, topped with almond coconut granola.

Yes, chia seeds. Did you ever think you'd see the day when your airline offered chia seeds?

There's one more new delicacy. The Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich:

A chorizo breakfast sandwich with a cage-free fried egg, pork chorizo patty and smoked cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll.

Cage-free. Ciabatta. Words that move the modern soul.

I can tell you're already frantically booking an early-morning United Economy Class flight, just to sample these joys.

I should warn you that, along with almost everything on a United plane these days, they're not free.

The Overnight Strawberry Almost Oats are $6.99. The Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich is $7.99.

But you really, really want that Banana Bread Pudding, don't you? For the privilege, you'll have to fork out $8.99.

Surely, though, you'll expect the Sandwich and the Bread Pudding to be warm, won't you?

Well, on the United website, they're adorned with a little red symbol, whose translation United offers as:

May be served warm. Only on select aircraft. Please ask a flight attendant for details.

Oh. Ah. So not definitely warm and not definitely on every flight, then?