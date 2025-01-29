Chaos Continues as Trump Administration Rescinds Memo Freezing Federal Grants and Loans, But Says Freeze Will Continue

This has already been a confusing week for any business that receives loans or funding from the federal government. On Wednesday, things got even murkier, with mixed signals from the White House on the future of funding decisions.

The chaos started Monday after the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent a memo ordering federal agencies, including the Small Business Administration, to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligations or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance.” The move sparked a backlash from the public and confusion within government agencies, as the broad scope of the initial order left it unclear which services would be impacted and for how long. There was also concern among business owners about how the order would impact SBA loans and more than 3.7 million government contractors.



On Tuesday, a group of small businesses and several Democratic states filed lawsuits to stop the freeze. “The actions taken yesterday are a callous disregard for the rule of law and a drastic abuse of power that will harm millions of Americans across the country,” said Skye Perryman, the head of the liberal-leaning legal group Democracy Forward, which is representing the small businesses in their suit. The OMB later clarified on Tuesday that the freeze would not impact funding to individuals or business loans and said the purpose of the memo was to ensure agency lending and grants fell in line with Donald Trump’s executive orders banning federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, limiting clean energy spending and more. Later that day, a federal judge paused the order, issuing an administrative stay delaying it from beginning until Feb. 3. On Wednesday, there appeared to be some relief after the Trump administration formally rescinded that controversial and confusing memo. Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director of the White House OMB, wrote, “OMB Memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded. If you have any questions about implementing the President’s Executive Orders, please contact your agency General Counsel.”

Roughly an hour later, however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, offering a different interpretation of the new memo. “This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo,” she wrote. “Why? To end any confusion created by the court’s injunction. The President’s EO’s on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.” That sparked additional outrage and confusion. New York Attorney General Letitia James replied to Leavitt’s statement, writing, “This is just more confusion and chaos.” SBA Loans Despite the confusion, some lenders speculate SBA loans will likely be unaffected by the freeze. Chris Hurn, CEO and president of Phoenix Lender Services, an SBA lender, tells Inc. in a statement that he didn’t expect to see SBA loans impacted since they aren’t grants, but rather loans made by private sector lenders that have a government guarantee.