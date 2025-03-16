DOGE Could Substantially Increase Wait Times for Patents and Trademarks

The already lengthy backlog is getting much longer. If the agency downsizes through DOGE, that could get worse.

Companies looking to patent a product today face an average wait of nearly 30 months before they receive one. Looking to trademark something? That’s an average 10 month wait.

But as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) begin their review of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), experts are warning that those wait times could become substantially longer, which could slow the pace of innovation in the U.S. While it’s unclear how many workers at the USPTO have either been laid off or accepted the government’s early retirement option (officials did not reply to a request for comment), Vaishali Udupa, Commissioner of Patents, resigned in February. And people who work regularly with the department say they’ve heard of other, lower-level departures. That could result in not only longer delays, but a loss of institutional knowledge at a government agency that is crucial to helping startups defend their creations.

“At the end of the day, the agency is run by people—and the people who are there are a lot better suited than anybody you’re going to bring in,” says Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney and the founder of the Gerben IP law firm, which has worked with the USPTO for the past 17 years. The USPTO is a self-funded agency. It covers its costs by collecting fees for the application for, and issuance of, patents and trademarks. Last year, it took in just under $4 billion in patent fees and $583 million in trademark fees—and it maintains operational reserves to cover any financial shortfalls. Despite that, the agency is on DOGE’s radar. The cost-cutting department noted on its website that the USPTO employs more than 13,400 people, paying out $2 billion in annual wages. That’s an employee count that’s well off the agency’s peak—and, with the ongoing government hiring freeze, it’s causing a massive backlog. There are, at present, 837,928 patent applications waiting to be examined, a number that has been steadily growing since 2018.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick oversees the USPTO and pledged during his confirmation hearing to tackle the backlog, which he called “unacceptable.” Any DOGE cuts could make that pledge even difficult to fulfill, though. And delays in the patent and trademark process could make it harder for startups to build value and police the marketplace for knock-offs. In fiscal 2024, the USPTO hired 969 new examiners to reduce the backlog. It had planned to hire another 1,600 this year, but those plans are on hold. Posts on Reddit indicate probationary examiners were not affected by the sweeping layoff order to fire all governmental probationary employees, but other workers at USPTO were. (While a judge reversed the January firing of probationary workers at a number of government departments on Thursday of this week, the USPTO was not included among those.) No one is pretending the USPTO couldn’t be a more efficient organization. Gerben notes the software used to review applications has certainly improved in the past 10 years, but could be better. The problem, though, is no one has written that code. And even if DOGE workers managed to assemble it quickly, it would still need to be tested thoroughly before it was rolled out, something that could take as long as two years.

“The worst-case scenario is that a bunch of really good people that have been trained, leave … and [DOGE] doesn’t make any technological improvements,” says Gerben. “It’s going to grind the system to a halt and it’s going to take a year-and-a-half to two years to get a trademark.”