From DEI to WFH: Here’s What to Expect From Elon Musk’s DOGE When It’s Fully Operational

There are already some signals about which government expenses could be on the chopping block.

For a division that has vowed “full transparency” in its operations, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the Department of Government Efficiency. Elon Musk’s cost-cutting unit hasn’t yet made any announcements about what sort of suggestions it will make.

That’s not to say there hasn’t already been plenty of drama surrounding the department. Co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy left DOGE before its official launch amid reports of tension with Musk, saying he planned to run for governor in Ohio. Days later, the agency’s top lawyer departed, without giving a firm reason. Musk, meanwhile, has an office in the West Wing, giving him increased access to Trump. Musk, initially, said he expected to cut federal spending by $2 trillion. He has since lowered that estimate to $1 trillion (and put some qualifiers on that, saying there was a “good shot”). Some proposed cuts are already underway. DOGE and Musk appeared to take credit for Donald Trump’s dissolution of the Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council, which was responsible for overseeing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs, with Musk saying, “It begins,” in a tweet.

Hard details about what’s next remain scarce, but there are a few hints about what Musk and DOGE might have in their sights. Here are some of the potential targets of the department. The penny Earlier this week, the DOGE feed on X.com pointed out that the penny “costs 3 cents to make and cost U.S. taxpayers over $179 million” in fiscal 2023. That sparked speculation that it could propose doing away with the currency. It wouldn’t anger a lot of people. Congress has been floating the idea for almost 50 years and made no real progress. If DOGE manages to get rid of the penny, it will be the first currency to be withdrawn since the half-cent in 1957.

Sudan embassy Another DOGE post this week pointed out the U.S. has allocated $784 million dollars for a new U.S. embassy in South Sudan. “This is not a reasonable expenditure,” the organization wrote. The current timetable calls for construction to be completed in 2027, but it could be under scrutiny now. DEI initiatives Musk’s DEI targets could extend beyond the closure of the Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council. In a post, DOGE noted the Department of Health and Human Services had requested $113 million last year for diversity training in the health workforce, along with other DEI requests from the Department of Agriculture, the State Department, and Department of Labor. All are likely to be at risk now. Government computer systems This could be a rare example of DOGE spending to save. In a December post on X, the department noted that 80 percent of the $100 billion the government spends on IT went toward maintaining “outdated systems.”

”Not only are older systems more expensive to maintain, but they are also more vulnerable to hackers,” it wrote. Spending on federal programs Last November, Musk and then co-head of DOGE Ramaswamy wrote an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that outlined some possible actions of the department. One area that garnered special attention was annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress. Musk and Ramaswamy specifically targeted a $535 million annual grant to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as $1.5 billion that goes to a variety of international organizations and groups (including Planned Parenthood) for possible cuts. Federal workforce cuts Musk has long been a vocal opponent of work-from-home. Trump has already closed this loop, signing an executive order ending telework for federal workers hours after he took the oath of office. That could result in union problems for agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Social Security Administration, which both recently agreed to long-term telework arrangements in collective bargaining agreements.

Musk’s thinking is a forced return to office will “result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome: If federal employees don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t pay them for the Covid-era privilege of staying home,” he co-wrote in the Journal. Regulations Citing two Supreme Court cases, Musk and Ramaswamy said they believed thousands of federal rules were now invalid and constituted governmental overreach, which would give Trump the ability to overrule them via executive order. That could, theoretically, result in the suspension or dissolution of numerous federal agencies and result in thousands of jobs being cut. Musk was careful not to name any of those agencies, but he has been vocal about his distaste for the Securities and Exchange Commission for years. All of these potential cuts, of course, depend on if this interpretation of the Court decisions is accurate. Legal experts say it is not, with one calling Musk and Ramaswamy “very confused.”

Defense contracts and charter schools Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has offered some suggestions to Musk and DOGE about possible savings avenues, sending a letter to Musk late last week. Among her suggestions was renegotiating Defense Department contracts, increasing competition in the defense sector, and a look at repair restrictions on U.S. military equipment. She also suggested “eliminating or reducing funding for the federal Charter Schools Program and making for-profit colleges that mismanage and waste federal grants ineligible for federal grant aid.” Whether Musk will accept or discuss those suggestions, though, is still unknown.