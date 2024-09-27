Here’s Exactly What You Should Include in Your VC Pitch Deck, According to Data

It’s a rough time for startups to secure funding. Higher interest rates have made angel investors and venture capitalists a lot more selective about who they choose to back. But a forthcoming report from Dropbox/DocSend that examines the pitch decks of 210 pre-seed startups in 2023 and the first half of 2024 could offer some clues on how best to loosen investors’ purse strings.

1. Highlight the problem you are solving Among successful pitches, companies that presented the problem they were attempting to solve and their solution before getting to the specifics of their product were more successful than companies that began by discussing their product too early. “Identifying why a product matters can build strong context early in a pitch deck narrative,” the survey reads. “Set up the problem and solution before the Product and Market slides. The Business Model, Market, Traction, Financials, and Competition slides were more common in successful decks than unsuccessful decks.” 2. Have a product The biggest factor when it comes to successful seed funding, the company found, was being able to demonstrate a product’s readiness. Almost half (about 47 percent) of founders who secured financing had already launched their products, with another 38 percent in either the alpha or beta stage. Among companies that were not successful in raising funds, 60 percent did not have a product.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

3. Highlight the team As you might expect, early-stage investors are leaning toward disruptive markets, such as artificial intelligence. But due to the risk that accompanies these new industries, investors not only want a product that’s already underway, but also a team that knows what to do with it. There’s a growing interest in the backgrounds of the founding team. Startups that can demonstrate the capabilities of their team have a better success rate when it comes to closing deals. Investors have spent 30 percent more time on the Team slide this year than they did in 2023. And teams that secured funding included it earlier in their pitch deck than those who came up short in their efforts. Investors, the report finds, are putting money most heavily into teams with younger founders. Companies with team members in their 20s raised more funding with fewer investors than those headed by people in their 30s and 40s. The average amount raised with founders in their 20s was $650,000 (with an average of 36 meetings), versus $580,000 to founders in their 40s (who sat through an average of 50 meetings).

Smaller teams also did better, with startups that have two founders earning the most–$630,000. Those with four or more averaged just $430,000. Diversity was important as well. Founder teams that had a mix of minority members and more than one gender raised the most capital, averaging $670,000. 4.Keep it brief and focused Finally, don’t expect potential investors to give you a lot of time. Pitch decks themselves are getting smaller. The average deck came in at 10 slides in 2024, compared to 14 the prior year. Slides detailing a company’s financials and competitors were the most likely to be cut.