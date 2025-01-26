Learning From Some of Kickstarter’s Biggest Successes—and Failures
On Kickstarter’s 15th anniversary, the crowdfunding giant is launching new tools to help companies get products to market.
It took only two years for Kickstarter to become a financial phenomenon. In 2012, a project called Pebble set a new record for the fledgling crowdfunding site. By the time the campaign ended for that e-paper watch, its founders had raised just shy of $10.3 million.
Now it’s 2025—and while the curiosity about Kickstarter may have faded for many, it’s still kicking, if you will pardon the pun. And as the company celebrates the milestone, it’s expanding its offerings for creators who come to the site hoping to transform their product, game, movie, book, or more into reality.
“For years, Kickstarter was seen as just a crowdfunding platform—and when you went there it was ‘Hey! Welcome! Raise some money. Now go off into the world.’ It was like we were pushing creators into the pool and saying ‘good luck,'” says Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter.
But changes are afoot. Moving forward, creators will have access to a new suite of tools and resources to give them a line of support through their product’s life cycle.
That’s a welcome addition, says Elan Lee. Lee and his co-founder, cartoonist Matthew Inman, were behind one of the most successful Kickstarters. Exploding Kittens, a card game described as a “highly strategic kitty-powered version of Russian roulette,” had hoped to raise $10,000 when it went on the platform in 2015. It raised nearly $8.8 million, surpassing its goal by a jaw-dropping 87,826 percent. The company has gone on to launch more than 40 games and apps, as well as a Netflix series that began in July 2024.
Lee said one of the fears of using the platform was that he and Inman didn’t have a lot of knowledge about fulfillment and shipping and had to learn as they went. These days, Kickstarter offers founders some hand-holding in that regard.
In the coming weeks, the company will launch what it’s calling a pledge management service, which will help creators with the work that comes after a campaign closes—things like shipping, taxes, maintaining customer relationships, add-on sales, and more. The service will be included in Kickstarter’s 5 percent take of all funds raised.
“We want people to feel they’re covered on everything they need in the post-campaign phase,” says Taylor.
And to help Kickstarters stand out from the crowd, the company has also started offering creators access to its performance marketing unit, which runs ads for a fundraiser on platforms such as Instagram and Google. The creator pays no money up front for these, but instead of a 5 percent take, they agree to give up 15 percent of any funds raised from leads that came from those marketing efforts.
Great success
Over the past 15 years, a lot of money has been raised via Kickstarter. In the design and technology vertical alone, backers have pledged over $3.4 billion. To date, nearly 24 million backers have pledged over $8.5 billion on more than 651,000 projects, 272,000 of which have met their funding goals.
The platform has been an incubator of a number of well-known success stories. The Oculus Rift VR headset got its start on Kickstarter, raising $2.4 million in 2012. (That headset manufacturer would later be purchased by Meta for $2 billion.) Peloton got its start on the site, bringing in $307,000. And the Ooni Pizza Oven hit its $50,000 fundraising goal in just one hour on Kickstarter, ultimately collecting over $695,000.
And some failure
Not all Kickstarter successes have proved as lasting, though. The company behind the Pebble Watch, for instance, shut down in 2016. Ouya, a video game console, raised $8.6 million on Kickstarter in 2013, but was on life support by 2015, hampered by a terrible launch, bad reviews, and poor management. And, in 2018, the Coolest Cooler, which combined a drink cooler, Bluetooth speaker, and more, collected $13.3 million from backers, only to shut down in 2019, leaving 20,000 backers without the product they paid for.
The reasons that the products fell short vary. But Lee says the excitement of a successful campaign and the impact of stretch goals (incentives like shirts and hats that creators offer backers to encourage them to donate more) can play a big role in problems forming.
“[Stretch goals] are very seductive and very effective. The problem is that every time you do that, you’re entering into a new business. Do you know anything about the poster business? You’re a book publisher. Do you know anything about inventory and warehousing, small, medium, large, and extra large T-shirts? Do you know anything about the overhead involved in suddenly entering this business just because you think it would be cool to give something to the crowd because you get so carried away in the enthusiasm? I’ve seen that fail so many times.”
Fulfillment, he says, can also be a struggle for some creators, as they’re making promises before they have the ability to prove their product in many cases, especially technology-based items. It’s a chicken-and-egg problem that can only be solved by charging people more after the campaign ends, which is off-putting to the audience that was most excited about the product.
Prep work and fulfillment, in other words, are where the majority of the work is done, rather than the campaign, which gets the most attention.
Staying fresh
Because so many people have been burned at some point after supporting a campaign on Kickstarter, the site faces potential growth challenges in the years to come. Lee, who says Exploding Kittens (the company) is still a big supporter of the platform (and last used it for a campaign just under three years ago), says “what they need to do is make it more comfortable for casual people. I think they’ve plateaued on their hardcore users. … They need to focus on hand-holding and insurance and assurance.”
Taylor is optimistic about the future, noting that Generation Z and Gen-Alpha are just starting to discover Kickstarter and he believes there’s huge potential there.
“You still have these new generations that are just discovering the platform and getting the novelty and newness and freshness of it,” he says. “But at the same time, we’ve had people who have been using and backing Kickstarter for over a decade now. … I like to call it a dream factory. We’re helping dreams come true.”
