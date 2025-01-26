Learning From Some of Kickstarter’s Biggest Successes—and Failures

It took only two years for Kickstarter to become a financial phenomenon. In 2012, a project called Pebble set a new record for the fledgling crowdfunding site. By the time the campaign ended for that e-paper watch, its founders had raised just shy of $10.3 million.

Now it’s 2025—and while the curiosity about Kickstarter may have faded for many, it’s still kicking, if you will pardon the pun. And as the company celebrates the milestone, it’s expanding its offerings for creators who come to the site hoping to transform their product, game, movie, book, or more into reality. “For years, Kickstarter was seen as just a crowdfunding platform—and when you went there it was ‘Hey! Welcome! Raise some money. Now go off into the world.’ It was like we were pushing creators into the pool and saying ‘good luck,'” says Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter. But changes are afoot. Moving forward, creators will have access to a new suite of tools and resources to give them a line of support through their product’s life cycle.

That’s a welcome addition, says Elan Lee. Lee and his co-founder, cartoonist Matthew Inman, were behind one of the most successful Kickstarters. Exploding Kittens, a card game described as a “highly strategic kitty-powered version of Russian roulette,” had hoped to raise $10,000 when it went on the platform in 2015. It raised nearly $8.8 million, surpassing its goal by a jaw-dropping 87,826 percent. The company has gone on to launch more than 40 games and apps, as well as a Netflix series that began in July 2024. Lee said one of the fears of using the platform was that he and Inman didn’t have a lot of knowledge about fulfillment and shipping and had to learn as they went. These days, Kickstarter offers founders some hand-holding in that regard. In the coming weeks, the company will launch what it’s calling a pledge management service, which will help creators with the work that comes after a campaign closes—things like shipping, taxes, maintaining customer relationships, add-on sales, and more. The service will be included in Kickstarter’s 5 percent take of all funds raised.

“We want people to feel they’re covered on everything they need in the post-campaign phase,” says Taylor. And to help Kickstarters stand out from the crowd, the company has also started offering creators access to its performance marketing unit, which runs ads for a fundraiser on platforms such as Instagram and Google. The creator pays no money up front for these, but instead of a 5 percent take, they agree to give up 15 percent of any funds raised from leads that came from those marketing efforts. Great success Over the past 15 years, a lot of money has been raised via Kickstarter. In the design and technology vertical alone, backers have pledged over $3.4 billion. To date, nearly 24 million backers have pledged over $8.5 billion on more than 651,000 projects, 272,000 of which have met their funding goals.

“[Stretch goals] are very seductive and very effective. The problem is that every time you do that, you’re entering into a new business. Do you know anything about the poster business? You’re a book publisher. Do you know anything about inventory and warehousing, small, medium, large, and extra large T-shirts? Do you know anything about the overhead involved in suddenly entering this business just because you think it would be cool to give something to the crowd because you get so carried away in the enthusiasm? I’ve seen that fail so many times.” Fulfillment, he says, can also be a struggle for some creators, as they’re making promises before they have the ability to prove their product in many cases, especially technology-based items. It’s a chicken-and-egg problem that can only be solved by charging people more after the campaign ends, which is off-putting to the audience that was most excited about the product. Prep work and fulfillment, in other words, are where the majority of the work is done, rather than the campaign, which gets the most attention.