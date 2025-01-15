Why Microsoft Says You Should Start Prepping for Quantum Computing Now

Become ‘quantum-ready’ in 2025, says the tech giant, as it rolls out new quantum computing resources for businesses.

Quantum computing has been the dream for the computing industry for decades. Now, in 2025, it’s close enough to a reality that Microsoft is encouraging businesses to start preparing for a quantum future.

Stocks of quantum computing companies jumped Wednesday after Microsoft declared this as “the year to become quantum-ready,” adding “we are at the advent of the reliable quantum computing era.” Shares of Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum were both up more than 22 percent. It’s an exciting—and sometimes confusing—prediction. Here’s what you need to know. What is quantum computing? Quantum computing is a new field in computer science that, at its core, will allow computers to work exponentially faster than they do today.

At the most basic level: Today’s computers (and supercomputers) do what they’re told to do using binary codes and bits—represented as a 0 or a 1. Quantum computers let those bits be both 0 and 1 at the same time. That allows them to perform complex simulations in a fraction of the time. What advantages will quantum computers offer? Today’s supercomputers are fast, but last December, Google announced that its quantum computer could solve a problem that would take supercomputers around 10 septillion years—longer than the universe has been around—in just five minutes. Just five years prior, it had claimed a quantum computer could solve a 10,000-year task in that amount of time. Beyond the faster speeds and improved optimization, quantum computers also offer a higher level of sustainability, as the devices are much more energy efficient than today’s computers. From a cybersecurity perspective, it’s a mixed bag. Quantum computers can offer much more secure defense protocols, but hackers who use them will likely be equally adept at end-running defenses.

In real-world benefits, quantum computers could bring about quicker discovery of drug treatments for disease, for example, more accurate climate/weather modeling, and smoother shipping logistics, among other things. Is this just hype or are quantum computers about to become a reality? It’s probably a bit of both. There have been several breakthroughs by big names in the technology space when it comes to quantum computing—and billions of dollars are being sunk into the field. But don’t expect to swap out your laptop for a quantum computer anytime soon. The United Nations has declared 2025 the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ). That doesn’t mean quantum computers are going to be part of the everyday world, though. Instead, it’s a heads-up to business, security, and world leaders to commence preparing for a quantum future by starting to educate workers about the skills needed to operate these devices and how best to scale when it begins to roll out.