Here’s What Looming Tax Hikes Could Mean for Small-Business Owners

The 20 percent Small Business Deduction has been the “single most beneficial tax deduction for small-business owners,” says one accountant.

At the end of 2025, the 20 percent Small Business Deduction (also known as the 199A pass-through deduction) is set to expire—and that could mean a massive tax hike for entrepreneurs and startups. Now, business advocates are pushing hard to see that it’s extended.

Qualifying businesses, including LLCs, partnerships, and S corps, currently receive a 20 percent income tax deduction, a move that was meant to level the playing field between those businesses and corporations, which benefited from a permanent 21 percent corporate tax rate eight years ago. Prior to its passage, business income for owners was generally taxed at the same bracket as wages. With the pending end to those benefits, some business owners have considered reorganizing into a C corporation, but that might be premature. The re-election of Donald Trump has many small businesses hoping for a halt to the expiration of the Small Business Deduction. With a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 stands an improved chance to be renewed or made permanent.

At the very least, some provisions are likely to be extended beyond the end of this year. And advocates are pushing hard to ensure the Small Business Deduction is one of them. “I have practiced public accounting for 21 years and can tell you without doubt that the 20 percent Small Business Deduction has been the single most beneficial tax deduction for small-business owners,” said Alison Couch, president of Ignite Accounting & Business Advisors, in a statement. Should the deduction not be renewed, small-business owners say the ramifications could be significant. In a 2024 survey by the National Federation of Independent Business, 61 percent of small-business owners said they would be forced to raise prices and 44 percent said they would postpone or cancel upcoming capital investments.

More than half of those owners also said the increased tax payments would negatively impact their business, with 31 percent saying it would have a severe negative impact. The loss of that capital would potentially also prevent the companies from investing in creating jobs, raising wages, and expanding their operations. Should the Trump tax cuts not be extended, that could be a double whammy for small-business owners. Beyond the higher taxes on their business income, they, like many Americans, would also potentially face higher individual tax rates, as the standard deduction, individual tax rates, and child tax credits would also be affected. Standard deductions would be roughly cut in half. The possible end of the Trump tax cuts could also mean the expiration of the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions (known as the SALT Cap)—and that could work in the favor of entrepreneurs, according to Atlanta accounting firm Smith + Howard. Small-business owners would once again be able to deduct state taxes on their individual returns, which could be a workaround of sorts to the elimination of the pass-through deduction.