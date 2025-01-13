Who Might Buy TikTok? These Are Five Potential Buyers If the Supreme Court Rules Against It

One group calls itself the People’s Bid for TikTok and says it will restructure the social media company to collect less data on users.

The deadline for TikTok to be banned in the U.S. is less than a week away. And, while there’s no ruling yet, the company’s arguments to stop the law that would result in its being removed from Apple’s and Google’s app stores were not warmly met by justices at the Supreme Court last week. That could leave TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, with just one option if it wants to remain part of the U.S. social media landscape: a sale.

To be clear, that’s unlikely. ByteDance has said it has no plans to sell TikTok in the U.S. The algorithm that TikTok uses to keep users hooked is the key to its success, and the company has worked hard to protect it previously. CEO Shou Chew has said that separating American users could “break” the app. Beijing, meanwhile, has implied that it will not allow a forced sale of TikTok. Despite all of that, buyers have been lining up for the opportunity to take over the social media site. Here’s a look at some of the most likely purchasers, should TikTok become open to a sale. Project Liberty (Frank McCourt and Kevin O’Leary) Last Friday, internet advocacy group Project Liberty (headed by billionaire Frank McCourt) submitted a formal offer to buy TikTok without its algorithm. McCourt is joined in that effort by private equity funds and Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary, among others. They’re reportedly valuing the company’s American operations (without the algorithm) at $20 billion. The group is calling itself the People’s Bid for TikTok and says it will restructure the social media company to collect less data on users.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The very existence of a formal bid could trigger a 90-day extension of the ban, which would push the case into Trump’s second term in office. Trump has indicated he is against a ban of TikTok, even though, during his first term, he called TikTok “a threat to America’s national security” and issued an executive order forcing ByteDance to divest its U.S. interests or face sanctions. (That order was overturned by a federal judge, who ruled that he had exceeded his authority.) Trump could face pushback from Congress if he tries to block the ban, though, as the law had wide bipartisan support when it passed last year. Bobby Kotick The former CEO of Activision Blizzard came into a cash windfall in 2024 after the sale of the video game publisher to Microsoft, and he has time on his hands, as well. Last year, Kotick expressed interest to ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming in buying TikTok. He has spoken with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others to help finance the deal, according to The Wall Street Journal. Kotick has been keeping a low profile on his potential offer, though, until the Supreme Court announces its decision. Doug McMillon TikTok, in 2020, agreed to be sold to a group that included Oracle and Walmart. That deal collapsed after ByteDance won its legal challenge and halted Trump’s forced sale of the division. Under that deal, ByteDance would have retained an 80 percent ownership stake in TikTok. McMillion, who is CEO of Walmart, however, has reportedly stayed in touch with ByteDance, which has kept his name among rumored suitors.