Who Might Buy TikTok? Your Guide to the Latest Front-Runners

Since Trump paused enforcement of the TikTok ban, a new crop of potential buyers has emerged. Here’s what to know.

What a difference a few days make. After going dark for several hours Sunday night, TikTok was thrown something of a lifeline Monday when Donald Trump told his Justice Department to pause enforcement of the ban on the app. And that has only increased the feeding frenzy of potential buyers, with Donald Trump seemingly giving his blessing to some of them.

TikTok owner ByteDance is still resistant to the idea, but has seemingly thawed slightly. China’s vice president met with Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk Sunday, prior to attending Trump’s inauguration the following day. Meanwhile, on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said business acquisitions “should be independently decided by companies in accordance with market principles.” That signal has only increased the number of potential buyers. Here’s a look at some of the recent entrants in the race and the most likely candidates this week. Elon Musk Musk was first mentioned as a possible buyer a week before inauguration day, though TikTok at the time seemed to dismiss the reports, telling CNBC: “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction.” In the following days, though, the whispers grew, despite the potential antitrust issue of Musk’s owning both X and TikTok.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Musk, of course, has very close ties to Donald Trump, who, on Tuesday, said he was open to Musk’s buying the company. Larry Ellison On Tuesday, Trump also floated the Oracle co-founder as a possible buyer for the social media app. Ellison’s Oracle houses most of the U.S. servers that contain TikTok’s content. Ellison, though, has not commented on any possible TikTok offer and it’s unclear if he has any interest in buying the app. Ellison was at the White House for the announcement of a $500 billion AI infrastructure partnership between the Trump administration and OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank. Frank McCourt Through his Project Liberty internet advocacy group, McCourt has already put himself in the running for a possible TikTok purchase—one that doesn’t include the company’s prized algorithm. That bid values TikTok’s American operations (without the algorithm) at $20 billion. Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary, who was originally part of that offer, seems to be tamping down expectations that deal will happen, though, telling CNBC “I would love to work with Trump on [a deal]—so would every other potential buyer. … But the problem with some of these ideas is they are inconsistent with the ruling of the Supreme Court,”

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson Donaldson might seem an unlikely candidate to buy TikTok, but he may be getting somewhat more serious. In what appeared to be a joking post on X on January 13, he wrote, “Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” following up a day later saying he has had billionaires reach out to him to assist. On Wednesday, Donaldson and a group of investors, led by Jesse Tinsley, the founder and CEO of Employer.com, made a bid for the app. “Our offer represents a win-win solution that preserves this vital platform, while addressing legitimate national security concerns,” Tinsley said in a statement. “We’re prepared to move quickly and have assembled a team with deep experience in technology, content moderation, and platform governance.” Perplexity AI The artificial intelligence company quietly made a formal bid for TikTok last Saturday, which it says would let ByteDance’s existing investors retain their equity stake. It would also give Perplexity access to a huge catalog of video content for its engine to learn. If accepted, the bid would create a new company combining Perplexity with TikTok’s U.S. operations and a new group of (as yet unknown) capital partners. The U.S. government For days, Trump has floated the idea that the U.S. should have a 50 percent ownership stake in TikTok as part of a joint venture with another buyer. “By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to [stay] up,” he wrote in a January 19 Truth Social post. “Without U.S. approval, there is no [TikTok]. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars—maybe trillions. Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”