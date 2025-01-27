Data Centers Have a Cooling Problem—These Companies Are Solving It

If you think tech companies are booming, take a look at data center providers. Buoyed by ever-increasing demand for the servers that sit behind the seamless performance of tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude, and others, data centers are a big business. But they’re also wasteful, and designed for a pre-ChatGPT generation of technology.

“The limitations of current technology infrastructure are becoming more apparent as data centers, the backbone of our digital lives, pull more energy from the national grid than ever before, and become a significant contributor to the mounting issue of e-waste,” says Alex McMullan, chief technical officer, international, at Pure Storage, a data storage company. And that’s before the generative AI revolution changed everything. The cutting-edge technology powering tools like ChatGPT requires a power density of 40 to 50 kilowatts per rack—the frames into which computer servers are placed within a data center—according to McMullan. That’s “well beyond the capacity of many data centers,” he says. But those that can are using more energy, making their components, and the data centers in which they sit, hotter and hotter. To keep things cool requires more energy and natural resources, usually water, which flows constantly through pipes zig-zagging over the computer hardware, subsuming the heat produced and flowing it away.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

This is a problem likely to worsen. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that AI power usage accounted for nearly 2 percent of global energy demand in 2022—demand that could double by 2026. Data centers’ environmental impact is equally troubling. “We’re still at a time where we have these big, hyper-scale data centers in rural areas that are big and need huge amounts of energy,” says Sasha Luccioni, AI and climate lead at Hugging Face, an AI company. Luccioni recently attended a conference in Paris held by the IEA at which long-term projections of data centers’ energy draw were presented. “It’s, like, either fully exponential or partially exponential,” she says. Big tech companies are drawing up plans to tackle the problem of data centers’ environmental impact that might, until recently, have sat more comfortably on the science fiction shelves of a bookstore. Small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) are the latest trend, with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft signing deals to try and bring the so-far unproved technology online.

The problem is the lead time. Google’s first SMR, built by Kairos Power, isn’t due online until 2030—eight years post-ChatGPT. Amazon’s collaboration with X-energy to build five gigawatts of new projects will complete by 2039. Microsoft’s mind-boggling plan to resuscitate Three Mile Island, the scene of a well-known 1979 nuclear meltdown, will take through 2028. That’s a long time in the accelerated world of tech. Other outlandish ideas to keep data centers cool are equally implausible, or have similarly long lead times. In 2018, Microsoft submerged an 855-server data center 117 feet underwater offshore Scotland’s Orkney Islands. Two years later, the data center was dredged up; Microsoft said the test was a success and underwater locations were “reliable, practical and use energy sustainably.” By 2024, the project was dropped. Startups trying to solve data centers writ large are also popping up: Prometheus Hyperscale is building green energy-powered data centers in New Jersey and elsewhere.

But smaller-scale, simpler solutions are being offered by a clutch of companies outside the big tech names that could help bridge the gap while we wait for the next big idea that may never come to fruition. They mostly come out of university labs, and tackle the issue of how to get rid of heat from computer hardware. Take, for example, 3D Architect, a spinout from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is touting a lithography-based metal 3D-printing system to optimize the design of heat sinks. These take thermal energy from electronic components and push them out, usually into the air. 3D Architect’s design, it claims, can more than halve the electricity cost spent cooling data centers. The company did not respond to an interview request. Apheros, a spinout from ETH Zurich, a Swiss university, also focuses on dissipating heat. “Data centers are both an issue, but also an opportunity,” says Julia Carpenter, co-founder and CEO of Apheros, which raised $1.85 million in funding in August 2024 for its product, a metal foam designed to smother computer chips and help heat transfer away from electrical components. “There’s a lot of equipment used in cooling, and this can be up to 40 percent of the total energy your data center is consuming,” she says.

Apheros’s foam product can improve heat exchange efficiency in data centers by 90 percent, reducing energy use significantly, the company claims. That’s because the foam it uses has a 1,000-fold greater surface area than traditional heat sinks, meaning it can leach away heat far more efficiently than other products. So far, uptake of the new material has been slow, admits Carpenter—“data centers in general are quite a conservative business,” she says. That grander plans such as new nuclear, which are more impractical in the short-term, have taken up the oxygen of publicity has also made it more challenging. “The underwater data center was a passion project of Microsoft, and it’s not something that has become standard,” says Carpenter. “It’s a standalone, unique showpiece. It’s still not something that has been implemented over the industry. They’re facing exactly the same hurdles at that scale as we do at ours.”