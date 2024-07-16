AI Discrimination Risk: Workday and Other HR Software Under Fire

A California court ruled that AI-based decision-making tools can be considered active agents in discrimination. Here’s what it means for you and your company.

Last week, a California federal court allowed a hiring discrimination lawsuit to proceed against AI-powered talent management platform, Workday, after a job applicant alleged that the system was repeatedly disqualifying him on the basis of race.

Used by over 10,500 organizations worldwide, the Pleasanton, California-based Workday integrates with a company’s systems to help with HR-related tasks, including fielding applications. In this capacity, it can make autonomous decisions, such as allowing one candidate through to the next round and rejecting another. Because of this, the court characterized the platform as an active decision-maker in the hiring process, also flagging its use of input from previous hiring cycles, which can include biased decisions made by humans.

“Drawing an artificial distinction between software decision makers and human decision makers would potentially gut anti-discrimination laws in the modern era,” wrote Judge Rita Lin in court documents for the Northern District of California. The case in question stemmed from allegations by Derek Mobley, a Black man over 40 years old who received his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College, an all-men’s HBCU (historically Black college or university).

Mobley applied to 100 jobs with companies that used the Workday platform and was rejected from all of them. The court said his argument was made salient by the fact that, despite his qualifications, he was rejected across multiple industries, including a job he was already doing as a company’s contractor.

At one point, Mobley received a rejection an hour after submitting his application in the earliest hours of the day, before most people had begun working — this suggested that the algorithm had rejected him and sent an automated response without any input from a human staff member. Until recently, only employers were typically held liable for hiring discrimination. But according to Bloomberg Law, Mobley’s case is an early example of hiring software companies in the United States being examined for alleged discrimination perpetrated by their platforms.

“Workday’s role in the hiring process is no less significant because it allegedly happens through artificial intelligence rather than a live human being who is sitting in an office going through resumes manually to decide which to reject,” Lin wrote. “Nothing in the language of the federal anti-discrimination statutes or the case law interpreting those statutes distinguishes between delegating functions to an automated agent versus a live human one.”

Based on these decisions, “rote” tools, like spreadsheet software, aren’t liable, because they’re not making decisions. (So, no need to worry if you use Excel to organize applications, for example.) But hiring tools that use artificial intelligence in black boxes — where there is often no real separation of race, disability, gender and age when assessing a candidate’s fitness — could be in trouble. Businesses are recognizing the risk and adjusting their contracts accordingly. Bloomberg Law reported that companies who want to use artificial intelligence platforms in their hiring have been adding indemnification provisions, which would pass any litigation cost on to the vendor.