5 Top Trends Changing the Food and Beverage Industry

The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show revealed that people just want to feel good about what they eat — and it’s about so much more than taste.

No specific taste dominated the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show — but the focus on values and consumer lifestyles did. More than 2,400 domestic and international food companies showcased their products over the three-day event in New York City hosted by the Specialty Food Association. Just a few steps could take you from Peruvian to Pennsylvanian specialties. Imagine any type of cheese — it was probably there.

Among the diverse array of foods, patterns popped out as founders sought to find the sweet (or savory) spot within the changing lifestyles and values of consumers, especially younger ones. Experts focused on tempting Gen Z’s and Gen Alpha’s taste buds in hopes of capturing this newer consumer demographic.

Here are the top five ways the food and beverage industry is changing, and the founders that are responding. 1. People don’t want to compromise on health, or flavor

Consumers want to feel good about what they eat, and brands are leaning into it. From keeping ingredient lists simple to curating decadent flavors, companies are recognizing that people care about how food feels beyond how it tastes. Brian Choi, CEO of the Food Institute, a food and beverage industry news and data source, described the current era of healthy eating as “Health and Wellness 3.0.” If the 1.0 version was an understanding of the food pyramid, 2.0 was an increased attention on mental wellness. “Health and Wellness 3.0,” he says, “is incorporating the social and environmental.”

For the father-son duo Ted and Adam Ayash, founders of All Day Artisan Health Bar, their vanilla and chocolate bars especially cater to people interested in fitness and health. They’re trying to find a “middle zone” of flavor and nutritional quality, Adam said. 2. Gen-Zers and Alphas care about the environment and corporate accountability

When choosing among different brands to buy, young consumers from Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) and Gen Alpha (those born from 2010 to 2025) are heavily weighing corporate accountability, experts said. “Whether you’re on the left or right, it doesn’t matter,” Choi said. “Gen-Z consumers care about animal welfare, they care about a company’s corporate responsibility as it relates to the environment. So if you’re a manufacturer or food service distributor, and you don’t have an ESG policy, you’re basically alienating this young demographic.”

He noted that companies are seeing the effects of climate change on more than just consumer sentiment — chaotic weather events have also disrupted coffee and cocoa bean supply chains. Environmentally conscious, plant-based food continues to make strides as well; according to the state of the specialty food industry report, plant-based cream and creamers performed stronger than dairy cream between 2021 and 2023.

3. Demographic shifts are expanding palates Choi pointed out Gen Z’s and Alpha’s access to information and multiculturalism at a young age, which has made them “open-minded, and more receptive to new ideas and experiences,” driving them towards international cuisines, according to Mondelez International’s State of Snacking report.

In addition, according to a survey from Menu Matters, a menu consulting firm for food service, 46 percent of Americans are experimenting with new foods at home, and 26 percent are experimenting with new foods at restaurants.

The SFA’s Trendspotter Panel noted in an On the Radar report that they’re especially paying attention to international foods with “markers of authenticity or traceability.” “I see a continued increase in what I call heritage tradition foods, more small producers [around the globe] will continue to bring forth family recipes that are rich in flavors and stories that connect them to home and culture,” said Trendspotter V. Sheree Williams in SFA 2024’s trends predictions report.

Ivan Gutierrez is the founder of Chicago-based company Tierra Negra, which makes a savory and sweet Mexican dark salsa, made of dried chili peppers, oils, and a little bit of piloncillo. He noted that catering to a growing Hispanic population in Chicago is the “way to go.” “It’s a product that’s very unique,” Gutierrez said. “We haven’t really seen anything like this out there. And we’re excited to get it in people’s mouths.” 4. The experience economy is back

Before taste, there is sight, smell, sound, and touch — and people are taking into account how a food makes them feel before they even eat it. Teneisha Thompson, co-founder of Bell’s Reines, a gourmet mini-cookie company, noted that she’s paying attention to a trend in “nostalgic moments,” whether it’s the taste of s’mores, apple cinnamon, or a classic snickerdoodle.

Bell’s Reines cookie packaging is bright with bold stripes; small portions and big flavors are meant to attract a consumer base Thompson described as “celebrators,” or people who want to compliment their good day with something equally as charming. Packaging remains important, as it can make or break a product — according to the Menu Matters survey, 32 prcent of consumers are turned off by packaging that feels weird, and 31 percent are turned off by a lack of information on the product’s background or story.

5. Three meals a day is no longer the norm While the pandemic may feel like a memory, it’s turning up in eating behaviors in the form of “snackification,” according to Choi. “Covid obviously had a big impact on snacking behavior, but it didn’t fade back into norms,” Choi said. “People are continuing to snack throughout the day.”

The state of the specialty food industry report noted Americans are “driven” by snacks and treats, with chips, pretzels, and snacks raising the most in sales during 2023 of any specialty food category.