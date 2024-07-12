Following a Disaster, Business Owners Can Provide 1 Simple but Essential Lifeline

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, Houston’s Mattress Mack has made his store a safe haven for neighbors. He urges any business owner in similar circumstances to share one precious resource, if they can.

Twelve thousand people came through Houston’s Gallery Furniture this week. Number of sales? Zero.

The store’s owner, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, counts this as a success.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

After Hurricane Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Matagorda, Texas on Monday, it left 11 dead and millions without power. This includes 800,000 people in Houston as of Friday, according to CenterPoint Energy’s Outage Tracker. In Beryl’s devastating wake, McIngvale opened his doors to provide resources like meals and air conditioning to thousands of neighbors impacted by the disaster.

Not every small business owner can offer relief on Mattress Mack’s scale. But the easiest way to help people during times of disaster is much simpler, says McIngvale, who began using his business to help the community after Hurricane Katrina. Since then, he’s also provided shelter during winter storms and Hurricane Harvey.

“One thing any business could do, if they have power, is to let people in to charge their devices,” McIngvale says. Currently, other open cafes, restaurants and stores in Texas are inviting the community to charge cell phones and laptops too, as grateful customers and community members have been sharing on social media.

This assistance has been increasingly in-demand in the time McIngvale has been in business, he says, as the power outages in Texas have gotten worse. According to the Wall Street Journal, Texas-based utility company CenterPoint Energy dropped $1.5 billion in recent years to rebuff Houston’s power grid, but still failed to reach the state’s reliability goals.

Lawmakers are even concerned about Bitcoin mining factories crashing the state power grid, which is famously independent from the rest of the country, as recently explained by the Texas Tribune. The state’s grid system has become so unreliable that people have begun turning to businesses to help in other ways, as well. This week, for example, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger made news when its app, which keeps a real-time list of open locations, became the ersatz power outage map of choice for many Texas residents.

McIngvale says that, alongside oxygen and food, electricity to power a cell phone is one of the basics of survival. It’s the cheapest thing you could provide, but also one of the most important.

“So many people are absolutely lost without their phone,” he says. “[Letting them charge their phones] is an easy way to help — it doesn’t cost much money.” All told, Beryl is expected to cause up to $32 billion in damages and economic loss in the United States, according to AccuWeather. But as the sweltering heat continues to make its mark on Texas, McIngvale stays optimistic, thanks to the hundreds of people who have called him, volunteering to help.

For example, vendors have donated wings, hot dogs and hamburgers to help McIngvale alleviate the “prohibitively expensive” costs of feeding so many people.