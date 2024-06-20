Basis Shifting: What It Is and Why the IRS Wants It to End

The IRS had been studying the tax loophole for over a year, and has launched 76 audits into partnerships with an average of $10 billion in assets.

The IRS is cracking down on a method that wealthy businesses and individuals are using to depreciate their assets on paper and collectively evade paying billions per year, according to the agency.

It’s called basis-shifting, which is a complicated tax hack where businesses or individuals move the value of their assets, or their tax basis, between one related entity and another, recalculating the tax basis lower each time. Sometimes, partnerships are even depreciating the same asset over and over again, according to the Washington Post.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“In the audits we’re doing today, we are seeing this systemic use of basis shifting, where there is no economic basis to the transaction,” IRS commissioner Danny Werfel said in a call with reporters. “That is not allowed.” The IRS is focusing on basis-shifting by partnerships, companies that pass-through their profit to investors or owners to be taxed as income tax, rather than traditional corporations.

“Related-party partnerships,” or companies that the same people own, trade their assets so that they can, for example, claim that what they held in land, they now hold in equipment, which can then depreciate over time.

The IRS first raised an eyebrow when the number of basis-shifting filings from passthrough businesses increased 70 percent from 174,100 in 2010 to 297,400 in 2019, which they studied over the past year, according to a U.S. Department of the Treasury press release. The Treasury noted that a lack of internal funding limited the IRS to audit 1/10th of a percent of partnerships that submitted pass-through filings in 2019, down from 3.8 percent in 2010.