Need to Hire Fast This Summer? 3 Tips to Onboard Talent Without Sacrificing Quality

As the weather heats up, your need for employees might be too — but cutting corners with applicants can leave you high and dry. Experts share advice on how to hire fast and well for the season.

As small businesses rush to fill jobs in retail, food service, and other hot industries this summer, the hiring process is faster than ever before and can mean the difference between triumph or turnover.

Debbie Roxarzade is the founder and CEO of Rachel’s Kitchen, a chain of fast casual restaurants in Las Vegas. In the past, when demand has surged, Roxarzade says she’s cut a few corners during the interview process — and she’s gotten what she’s screened for.

“Sometimes when you are in a pinch to hire, you don’t check all the references as thoroughly as you should,” says Roxarzade, who has even assigned hires to slower shifts immediately after their interview process. “We’ve had people say they have all this experience on their resumes. Then, when we hire them, they just don’t show up. We’ve also had people sign up for one shift and never come back.” According to a recent survey by recruiting firm Employ, nearly half of recruiters polled said the time it took to hire someone had shortened noticeably in even one year. Thirty-two percent reported bringing on new talent in less than two weeks, door to door.

But not all fast-track hiring is created equal. Small business owners and managers play a balancing act as the need to hire quickly may conflict with the ability to hire the right person and onboard them smoothly, according to Mary Cianni, a New York University clinical associate professor of organizational consulting.

“In a rush to fill jobs, the urgency may lead us to hope for the best and not to do our best in looking for the best fit,” Cianni says. But while experts and small business owners alike note that hiring fast carries risks, they agree it’s possible to do effectively. Here, they share hard-won wisdom on making it work.

If you’re hiring quickly, say so Few things beat being clear, according to our hiring experts.

“It’s so important for what we do as recruiters to manage candidate expectations and set that stage with the candidates so that they’re not put off by a fast process,” according to Erika Mendez, president of Pyramid Consulting Group, who has managed retail recruiting and hiring for 10 years.

If candidates are juggling other offers and you force them to decide on a job before being able to explore their options, it leaves them in a “complicated” spot, Mendez adds. Operations manager Niki O’Brien, who co-founded Custom Exteriors, a roofing company based in Colorado, adds that people may also come back for seasonal jobs “year after year” when you’re upfront about the terms of the work.

“I think our honesty with our employees leads them to return because they know what to expect,” O’Brien says. “Being caught off guard when you lose a job, especially if you thought a seasonal job was going to be long term, can cause some resentment.” Focus on scenarios — real and hypothetical

Roxarzade says she gets specific with the questions she asks during an interview to fully understand candidates’ hard skills. She likes to ask prospective hires to take her through a day in a previous job in order to understand if they’re fit to work in a fast-paced restaurant setting.

O’Brien leans towards starting a conversation rather than having specific questions for her interview, and hopes to elicit the sense of who a person is beyond their ability to do the job. Especially with demanding jobs like roofing, an enjoyable work culture helps with retention, she says. “I’d also look for people who have experience with diversity, whether it be places they’ve lived, things they’ve done,” says Lawrence Houston III, assistant professor of management at the University of Houston.

Houston III recommends asking about specific experiences over values to assess whether someone will be able to engage with diverse viewpoints and people. Anyone can say that they value diversity — the key is having candidates elucidate specifically how they’ve actually engaged with it. For young hires, that might be through study abroad or a sports team. Make sure hires have the tools they need

An employee’s first experience on the job can leave them with a bad taste in their mouth if they’re rushed onboard or thrown into the deep end immediately.

In the rushed process to get someone onboarded, “basic fundamentals” like not having an email set up yet can cause unnecessary friction, according to Cianni. “It gets down to getting the basics right,” Cianni says. “The hiring letters, being able to get on the internet, having your email set up, all of those things — they don’t matter when they go right. But they matter if they don’t go right.”

Technical tools are only part of what new hires need when they start. Especially with virtual and systemized onboarding work, it’s important to make sure employees understand expectations and feel seen.

You can contribute to that by building feedback and human interaction into the onboarding process, Cianni says. Creating opportunities for new hires to meet with a manager, assigning them a buddy, and inviting them to an unstructured coffee run are all ways you can add touch points. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, the CEO of Xero and founder of multiple businesses, says the overwhelming majority of small businesses likely don’t have a great onboarding and training structure.