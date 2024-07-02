Thanks to the Recent Heat Wave, the Hottest Google Search Right Now? ‘Ice Machine Businesses’

Would-be ice entrepreneurs are attempting to make frozen water pay–as long as they can stomach the sticker shock.

Rolando Lugones’s business makes 85 tons of ice per day, and it’s still not enough.

With record temperatures recently driving sweltering conditions along the eastern seaboard and parts of the south including Texas and Louisiana, the business of making ice has never been better.

“Every year business grows, more stores open, more events happen,” says Lugones, vice president of the industrial ice manufacturing company Carlstadt Ice, named for the city in New Jersey where it’s located. “It’s [a] good business, not gonna lie.” Amid the latest heat wave, recent Google searches for “ice machine business” and “ice machine business for sale” had been highest among those living in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, which also experienced blistering temperatures late last month.

Ice making comes in a range of shapes and sizes. Many restaurants have their own setups, while entire companies like Carlstadt are dedicated to producing ice en masse. Independent businesses owners or individuals can buy or rent their own self-service vending machine, which do best in highly trafficked areas like shopping centers or apartment complexes.

Plenty of how-to YouTube videos and websites tout an ice vending machine as a great way to make passive income — that is, income not derived from actively managing a business — which people turn to often in times of economic strain. The trend is particularly acute among Millennials and Gen Z, as reported recently by Vending Times. This audience tends to operate more on the margins with lower incomes, so when economic pressures hit, they might feel the pain more than their cohort in older generations. This constituency tends to also be drawn to the flexibility entrepreneurship affords-and new digital tools can make starting a business more accessible. But plenty of industry experts warn that people looking for a quick way to make cash should expect frequent maintenance and steep initial costs. The price to acquire an ice vending machine that holds 6,500 lbs of ice can clock in at almost $150,000.

Selling ice out of its single credit-card operated ice vending machine, located in front of Carlstadt’s building, makes up about 10 percent of Carlstadt’s revenue of $3 to 4 million over the past year. Lugones says he’d like to purchase more ice vending machines in the near future. The rest of his business comes from his company’s commercial-grade machines that supply ice for supermarkets, gas stations, state fairs, and every rest stop in New Jersey.

The market for ice dispensers is currently valued at $3.7 billion, and is expected to nearly double over the next 10 years according to Future Market Insights. Drivers of growth in the ice market include hospitals using dry ice to treat swelling and pain from surgeries and the food-service sector, according to market researcher Future Market Insights. Lugones attributes some of the recent uptick in ice interest to the pandemic. Based on anecdotal evidence, he says, pent-up demand from the pandemic is pushing more people outside, despite high temperatures.