Virtual Queueing Software Company QLess Files for Bankruptcy

The company, which makes software for businesses, accumulated more than $13 million in debts, according to court documents.

One year ago, QLess, a virtual queuing software that promises to save people time from standing in real lines, announced with big fanfare that more than 200 million people had used its product.

Now, the company has filing for bankruptcy.

The Pasadena, California-based company, a key player in the fast-growing market for queuing management software, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Wednesday. According to court documents, its liabilities total $13.5 million, over double its total assets. One of its largest debts includes $234,000 owed to the Internal Revenue Service.

On its website, QLess lists several colleges as clients, including the University of Florida, University of California Berkeley, and NYU. It also provides services to small businesses, as well as healthcare, education, and government organizations, according to its LinkedIn profile. QLess also has a mobile app that allows users to join virtual lines at businesses near them. The company did not make a public announcement about whether the bankruptcy procedings would affect its services.

QLess was founded in 2006 by Alex Bäcker, who came up with the idea after waiting in long lines for food at an amusement park. He partnered with then-CTO Tim McCune to code the software. QLess was named Best Computer Services Company of the Year in 2013 by the American Business Awards, according to Fast Company. Its leadership changed over the years. In 2021, private equity firm Palisades Growth Capital acquired a controlling stake in QLess. (As of now, Palisades Growth Capital owns 34.8% of the company according to court documents. QLess’s next largest equity security holder is Qtech Acquisition, LLC, which owns about 25%.) According to his LinkedIn, James Harvey has been the CEO for the past two years.

The business previously projected optimism in July 2023, when it announced its growth in the healthcare industry had doubled over the previous year. And its industry is also growing: It’s part of an estimated $839 million market for queuing management software that is expected to grow to $1.22 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. But, like many companies that have been acquired by PE firms, QLess appears to have a lot of debt.